You Don’t Need Shimmering Under-Eye Puffs: How to Make Them Look Fuller Without Glitter

@goyounjung

If you’ve applied shimmer to accentuate your under-eye puff but it only made the area beneath your eyes look shiny, try reaching for a matte eyeshadow instead. Use a light shade to bring out the raised area, then add a faint shadow just beneath it to create an under-eye puff without any shimmer.

This is worth trying if glitter and shimmer feel too much, or if you want to accentuate the area under your eyes just a little in your everyday makeup. All you need is a shade slightly lighter than your skin, a subtle contour shade, and a small brush.

To see how to create a matte, shimmer-free under-eye puff, we looked at the makeup worn by Go Youn-jung and Kim Chaewon of LE SSERAFIM. In short, Go Youn-jung used a subtle difference in brightness, while Kim Chaewon created contrast between her under-eye puff, the surrounding skin, and her blush.

@goyounjung

In Go Youn-jung’s selfie, what stands out first is the light skin-toned color and faint shadow beneath her eyes, rather than prominent sparkle. Just below the lower lashes is a beige shade with a hint of pink, and there is a fine shadow beneath the raised area. The light shade isn’t strikingly whiter than the surrounding skin, so it only subtly defines the shape of the under-eye puff.

The light area and the shadow beneath it are especially easy to distinguish under the pupils. The edges become less pronounced toward the outer sides of the eyes, so the area beneath the eyes doesn’t look as if it has been painted in one continuous line. There is also little contrast between the beige-brown on the eyelids and the color under the eyes.

To adapt this look for shimmer-free makeup, start by slightly brightening the area that naturally rises, rather than making the under-eye puff look wider. Apply a pink beige or peach beige that’s just a little lighter than your skin beneath the pupils, then blend out the sides with whatever remains on the brush.

If your eyes already have a visible shadow, you don’t need to draw in more contour. Add a small amount of shadow beneath the light shade only if the area still looks undefined.

@_chaechae_1

In Kim Chaewon’s photo, the light area under her eyes and the contour beneath it are more clearly defined than in Go Youn-jung’s. A light skin-toned color is visible beneath the pupils, and a thin shadow below it brings out the rounded shape of the under-eye puff. There is a pink tone around the eyes, but the lighter part of the puff remains distinct.

Also look at the area beneath the shadow. The skin is brightened from under the eyes toward the front of the cheeks, so the contour under the under-eye puff doesn’t look dark. There is pink blush on both cheeks, which also complements the light color under the eyes. Rather than focusing only on drawing a single line for the under-eye puff, take note of how the surrounding skin and cheek color work together in this photo.

The upper lashes and the eyeliner at the outer corners of the eyes are also more emphasized than in Go Youn-jung’s selfie. As a result, even with the contrast in brightness on the under-eye puff, the area beneath the eyes doesn’t look out of place on its own. On days when you use subtle eye makeup like Go Youn-jung, or emphasize your lashes and eyeliner like Kim Chaewon, you can adjust the intensity of the under-eye puff differently even when using shimmer-free products.

Even when recreating an under-eye puff without shimmer, there’s no need to start by drawing a dark line. First, apply a thin layer of makeup to the skin under the eyes, then dab a small amount of light, shimmer-free eyeshadow onto the raised area.

Add a short contour beneath it, then apply pink or peach blush toward the front of the cheeks. Don’t bring the blush right up under the eyes from the start. Apply it with a little space between it and the under-eye-puff shadow, then adjust how far it extends.

@_chaechae_1

In fact, you can’t tell from the photos alone whether the two used shimmer-free products. Instead, use them as a reference for how much of the area under the eyes is brightened, the contour, and the way the surrounding skin is made up. They can show how the under-eye puff looks different depending on how much you brighten and contour the area without shimmer.

If you want to try this in your everyday makeup, keep the contrast with your skin tone subtle, as in Go Youn-jung’s photo. If you want to emphasize the under-eye puff a little more, take a look at the placement of the blush and contour in Kim Chaewon’s photo.

Choosing the right makeup products is important, too. When picking a shimmer-free eyeshadow, it’s best not to go too light right away. If you apply a shade that’s much lighter than your skin over a wide area, a white band under the eyes may stand out before the raised under-eye puff does. Even a shade that looked pretty on the back of your hand can look whiter or duller than expected when applied around the eyes.

Start by applying a thin layer of beige or ivory that’s slightly lighter than your skin. If beige looks dull, comparing it with a light peach or pink beige is another good option. You can also start by trying a light, shimmer-free shade from a palette you already have.

It’s easy to find where to apply it if you smile slightly. Check where the area rises beneath your lower lashes, then relax your smile. Rather than applying the color broadly to match a shape that appears only when you smile, it’s better to consider how much you want to brighten when your face is relaxed, too.

Pick up some eyeshadow with a small brush, remove the excess on the back of your hand, and apply it starting beneath the pupil. Blend out the sides with what remains on the brush. You don’t need to apply it in an even band from the inner to the outer corner of the eye. If you’ve already applied dark eyeshadow at the outer corner, adjust the area so the light shade doesn’t cover it.

Now that you’ve brightened the raised part of the under-eye puff, it’s time to add contour. You can skip this step, or add contour if you want to emphasize the puff further.

Use the shadow that forms beneath the raised area when you smile as your guide. Don’t draw a long line the full width of the eye from the start; begin with a short line beneath the pupil.

It’s easier to control the result if you use a small amount of a softly pigmented beige-brown or taupe. But taupe can look ashy depending on the skin around your eyes, so check how the color actually appears before relying on its name.

Be careful not to use the same dark brown you use for eyeliner, as it can look more like a line than a shadow.

After adding the contour, lightly blend both ends with a clean brush. If you used a pencil, soften the edges before it sets so it’s easier to adjust. If you leave too much space between the light shade and the contour, or draw the shadow too low, the area under your eyes may look excessively puffed up.

@roses_are_rosie

On days when you apply eyeshadow heavily along the lower lash line, you should think differently about how wide to make the shadow beneath the under-eye puff.

As seen in Rosé’s lower-eye makeup, applying color broadly under the eyes or at the outer corners is a way to change the overall look of the eyes. It’s different from the short contour placed beneath the raised part of the under-eye puff.

If you recreate both looks heavily at the same time, the dark area under your eyes can become too large. If you’ve applied plenty of brown eyeshadow along the lower lashes, try making the under-eye-puff shadow lighter or leaving it out.

Finally, relax your smile and take a step back from the mirror. If the brown line catches your eye first, soften the contour. If a bright band remains under your eyes, blend its edges with a clean brush. If your under-eye puffs are naturally prominent, you can finish with just a thin layer of a light shade.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.