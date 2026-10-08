How to Get a Vibe Like Han So-hee: Try This Makeup

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When you want to capture a vibe like Han So-hee’s, you might think of dramatic eye makeup. But a look at the makeup styles featured this year offers plenty more to take inspiration from.

Textured brows, brown shading beneath the eyes, a muted flush on the cheeks and a red lip: the looks can vary quite a bit depending on where color is applied and how intense it is. To get Han So-hee’s vibe, you can start simply by emphasizing your brow hairs, adding a little shading under the eyes or changing your lip color.

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Start with a light base, keeping the areas where you’ll apply color neat and clean. When trying eye- or lip-focused makeup for everyday wear, it’s best to begin with a light base.

Apply a thin layer of foundation or cushion compact, then add a small amount only where redness or blemishes remain. Keeping the skin around the areas where you’ll apply color clean helps the shades of your eyeshadow or lipstick stand out more.

The under-eye area is where concealer and eyeshadow overlap. Rather than applying a thick layer of coverage from the start, spot-conceal only where needed before doing your eye makeup to help prevent concealer from creasing. If any areas still look dark after you finish your makeup, add a little more then.

Lightly press powder onto shiny areas of the forehead and around the nostrils. Check that no product has built up around your eyes or mouth before applying color.

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Han So-hee’s brows are another key feature. In her makeup looks, you can often see brows with the hairs at the front brushed upward and skin visible between the hairs. The natural brow shape is preserved, with the texture of each hair showing through. It’s best to look at your natural shape before drawing in a new arch or tail.

Before filling in your brows, brush them into place with a spoolie. If your brows are full enough, simply defining their texture can change their shape. Add short strokes only where the hairs are sparse, and avoid filling in the front too heavily.

Choose a shade based on your hair and brow color. If it looks too dark, apply a little brow mascara to adjust the intensity of your brows.

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Han So-hee’s makeup ranges from dramatic eye looks to more natural styles. If you’re looking at makeup you can try for everyday wear, adding shading beneath the eyes for a softly defined look is a good option.

Apply a light wash of your usual brown eyeshadow to your lids, then add a little of a similar shade to the outer part of the under-eye area. It’s easier to control the amount if you tap excess off a small brush before applying. Blend it out so a light wash remains, rather than outlining the lower eye with a dark line.

At first, you can get a more natural result by holding the mirror farther away and checking your makeup with your eyes open. Shading that looked just right up close may appear too strong across your whole face.

If the area under your eyes looks shadowy, remove some product with a clean brush. Start the upper eyeliner by filling in between the lashes, then add more only where needed after applying eyeshadow.

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It’s fine to apply your blush differently depending on the look you’re going for that day. Sometimes the look features bright peach or pink tones; more recently, she has also worn a light wash of grayish brown blush on her cheeks. The cheek color isn’t especially bold, so the eyes and lips tend to draw a little more attention.

For everyday makeup, you could choose beige rose or a muted rose brown that isn’t too far from your skin tone.

Rather than applying both blush and contour heavily, start with a light layer of blush and then look at your whole face. Lightly blending the color outward, instead of placing a round spot in the center of your cheek, makes the edges less noticeable. If brown blush feels unfamiliar, you could start by using less of the rose blush you’re used to.

You can make your lips as prominent as you like that day, but it’s worth taking note of the application technique.

If it’s your first time trying brown eye makeup, finish with your usual rose or pink-brown lip color. On a day when you want to emphasize a red lip, try using less shading under the eyes and less blush. Keeping the eyes and cheeks light makes it easier to build up the lip color gradually and control the overall intensity.

If a red lip feels like too much, apply a small amount to the inner part of your lips, then blend it toward the edges with a brush. You can apply a thin layer of color and add a little gloss, or apply it evenly over your entire lips for a more vivid look.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.