Autumn Nails: Karina, Huh Yunjin and Hwasa Choose These Colors

@katarinabluu

If you're wondering what color to choose for your autumn nails, take inspiration from Karina, Huh Yunjin and Hwasa.

As the colors of our clothes grow richer with the season, our fingertips are starting to take on an autumn mood, too. How about setting aside the bright, sheer colors we enjoyed in summer and choosing a weightier shade like burgundy, wine or brown?

Relatively simple designs are gaining attention, such as a solid-color manicure that coats the entire nail in one shade or a French manicure that adds color only to the tips, rather than elaborate embellishments or intricate nail art.

Dark shades make a statement even without elaborate designs. The same burgundy can create a different mood depending on the length and shape of the nails, while brown looks lighter and more polished when paired with a French design.

@jenaissante

Karina and Huh Yunjin's burgundy and wine solid-color manicures: They don't need to be flashy

Karina and Huh Yunjin painted their entire nails in deep shades of burgundy and wine. These are solid-color manicures, with no embellishments or patterns.

Deep burgundy and wine shades, nearly black in tone, look understated from a distance, but reveal a subtle reddish tint in the light, adding a distinct accent to the fingertips. They tone down the vivid punch of bright red while offering a color other than black, making them ideal for capturing autumn's characteristic depth.

@jenaissante

But even within the same deep burgundy family, the two stars' manicures look different depending on the length and shape of their nails. Huh Yunjin created a bolder, more chic look by applying a deep wine shade to her long nails. Paired with

bright blonde hair and a black outfit, the wine color on her fingertips stands out even more. By sticking to a single wine shade without mixing colors or adding embellishments, she keeps her nails from looking busy even when her hair and outfit are the focus.

@katarinabluu

Karina applied a deep burgundy shade to her relatively short, neatly trimmed nails. The color creates a mood on its own, without embellishments or patterns, and pairs with her black hair for a calmer, more polished look. If you want to add burgundy nails to a casual style, Karina's approach is worth trying. Instead of growing your nails longer or adding nail art, simply change the color while keeping your usual nail length.

@_mariahwasa

Hwasa's brown French manicure: If covering the whole nail feels like too much, put the dark color just on the tips

Hwasa kept a sheer nude base and applied a dark brown shade to the tips of her nails. It's a familiar French manicure, with the color changed from the usual white tips. Using brown instead of bright white makes this a manicure you'd want to try with autumn clothes.

The base shows through, so the nails don't look heavy. Most of each nail is left nude, with brown added only to the tips, so the dark color doesn't cover the entire nail. The tips look more defined than with a nude manicure alone, while the brown covers less area than in a solid-color manicure. The brown line along the tips of her long nails is enough to make the design stand out. Even without embellishments or patterns, the contrast between the nude base and dark tips catches the eye.

If covering the entire nail in burgundy or wine lets the color show in full, a brown French manicure is a good option when you want to try just a little dark color.

When choosing autumn nails, consider length as well as color

Even the same dark shade can look different depending on the length of the nails and how much of them is painted. This autumn, before adding an elaborate design, first consider which color you want to show and how much of it.

Go deep with burgundy or wine, or keep it light with a brown French manicure. When choosing a color at the nail salon, don't just look at the color chart—hold the shades against your current nail length and compare them. Once you've picked a dark shade you like, decide whether to apply it to the whole nail or leave it just on the tips.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.