Effortlessly chic: the “Hyunbaek-core” style

@goyounjung

Fall style cues from Moon Ga-young and Go Youn-jung’s off-duty looks

A subdued knit, pants, and a pair of small earrings. There’s nothing special about the pieces, yet the outfit somehow looks chic. It’s the kind of look that comes to mind with “Hyunbaek-core,” a term trending on social media these days.

“Hyunbaek-core” is a newly coined term combining “Hyunbaek,” a shortened form of Hyundai Department Store, with “core,” meaning a particular style or mood. Online, it’s described as the easygoing image of a “rich family’s daughter” who is at home in department stores. The off-duty looks of Moon Ga-young and Go Youn-jung are often cited as key references.

What details should you pay attention to if you want to bring this mood into your everyday life? The color and texture of a knit, where you tie your hair, the size of your earrings, the color on your lips. Each detail may seem minor on its own, but together they can make quite a difference once you’re dressed.

In fact, you can easily create a Hyunbaek-core look with familiar pieces like knits, shirts, and pants. Choose subdued colors, highlight the fabric and fit, and add a small piece of jewelry.

@m_kayoung

First: The fun of styling basics like knits and shirts

Moon Ga-young’s white-shirt look is a good example. She wore the shirt open over a white top and left its wide sleeves as they were. Although it’s just two familiar pieces layered together, the shirt’s collar and sleeves stand out.

This time of year, try starting with a good knit. Pair one with slightly dropped shoulders with straight-leg pants, or wear a fitted cardigan with wide-leg pants. If your top is roomy, make sure the bottoms fall at a clean length; if your top is short, choose high-waisted bottoms.

@jungeunchae_

There’s no need to limit your colors to black or beige. An ivory knit with cream pants creates a soft look, while a black cardigan paired with gray pants gives a subdued feel. You can also wear deep brown with pale blue. Keeping the color combination simple makes it fun to pick out knits for their texture or shirts for their shape.

Jeong Eun-chae paired a cream jacket with white pants. She kept the colors similar from top to bottom and added a black bag so the bright outfit wouldn’t look bland.

Try changing the way you wear your clothes, too. Roll up your shirt sleeves, undo the bottom button of a cardigan, or tuck in just one side of a knit hem. A few small adjustments in front of the mirror can make your usual clothes look different.

@ch_amii

Second: Decide on your hairstyle after getting dressed

Cha Jung-won wore a black cardigan with her long black hair loose. She has a center part and has swept one side behind her ear, revealing the side of her face. Fine wisps of hair are left by her forehead, while the rest falls loosely below her shoulders.

Simply sweeping one side of long hair back, rather than bringing it all forward, leaves more of the knit’s neckline and your face visible.

If you’re unsure whether to wear your hair up or down, use the neckline of your outfit as a guide.

Try tying your hair low with a knit that covers your neck. With your ears and neck exposed, your upper body looks less constricted, and small earrings stand out. If you unbutton one or two buttons on a shirt or wear a knit that reveals your neckline, you can also wear your hair loose over your shoulders.

Tied hair doesn’t have to be combed back smoothly. Leaving a few short strands by your face or tying your hair so it slightly covers your ears can soften your look. If you prefer a neat appearance, part your hair and tie it into a low bun.

With your hair down, you can gently curl just the ends inward or add loose waves around your face. Check how your whole outfit looks before adding lots of curls; that makes it easier to choose how much volume you need.

Third: Keep your complexion and makeup light, but hold on to your favorite colors

A subdued outfit doesn’t mean you have to make all your makeup beige, too. It’s fine to keep a little of your usual lip color or blush.

Apply a light base and add a small amount only where you want more coverage. Start with your brows by filling in sparse areas and brushing the hairs into place. If your eye makeup is light, add color to your cheeks or lips so your face doesn’t look too pale.

Try pairing a brown knit with a rose-toned lip, or a gray cardigan with pale pink blush. If you love red lipstick, keep wearing it and adjust the intensity of your eye and cheek makeup. Instead of looking at your face up close, check your reflection with your outfit to see where to add or tone down color.

@skuukzky

You can also take inspiration from Suzy’s makeup. In the photo, her black-jacket look features a subtle flush on her cheeks and coral-toned lips. Her skin has a soft glow, and her eyes are emphasized with fine eyeliner and eyelashes.

Take note that she didn’t make her makeup dark to match her black clothes. Just adding a little color to your lips can bring life to your face.

Fourth: A pair of earrings, a touch of color at your fingertips

With a simple outfit, even a small accessory can stand out. Sweep your hair behind your ears to show off small earrings, or wear a short necklace over a crew-neck knit. Before adding several accessories, you could first see how the look works with just one.

@m_kayoung

Moon Ga-young wore a white shirt and tied her hair back to show off small hoop earrings. The earrings provide enough adornment around the ears without a necklace.

For your nails, try pale rose or milky beige. Burgundy and brown, popular colors in fall, are also options. Paint short, neatly trimmed nails one color and add a thin ring to wear deeper shades in a simple way.

@illusomina

Shin Min-a’s nude-toned nails are a good example. Her nails are short and neatly shaped with a glossy finish, so even without a bold color, the shine catches the eye as she moves her fingers.

If you’ve been wondering about the name Hyunbaek-core, try wearing a knit you usually reach for a little differently this weekend. Layer a shirt underneath and roll up the sleeves, or tie your hair low and add a pair of earrings. There are plenty of combinations to try with what you already have in your closet and on your vanity.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.