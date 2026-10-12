Chuu’s Lively Makeup: A Balance of Blush and Highlighter

@chuuo3o

The standout feature of Chuu’s makeup is the placement of the blush. Rather than applying it just to the center of the cheekbones, as is typical, she blends it broadly up toward the under-eye area and connects it to the front of the cheeks. Another defining touch is pairing pink blush with highlighter on the tip of the nose and a dewy lip to draw attention to the center of the face. Instead of emphasizing several shades at once, the look is balanced by coordinating the eyes and lips around the blush.

The blush is done in a shade that blends with the skin rather than applying a vivid pink heavily. It wraps broadly around the front of the cheeks, but the color doesn’t build up too intensely, so the look isn’t overwhelming. Notably, the color is concentrated on the front of the cheeks near the under-eye area rather than on the outer cheekbones. The blush extends beyond the cheeks and up beneath the eyes, bringing color to the center of the face and creating the fresh, bright feel characteristic of pink tones.

@chuuo3o

She used very little glitter under the eyes. Rather than applying intense shimmer across the entire under-eye puff, she added bright accents beneath the pupils and near the inner corners. Leaving the under-eye area mostly bare makes the blush stand out more and keeps the eye area from looking busy. Another feature is that the bright accents don’t look disconnected from the color makeup, since the pink blush extends below the under-eye puff. She controlled the amount of product so the blush and glitter wouldn’t compete, while still emphasizing the under-eye area.

The eye makeup uses restrained color, with beige and light brown tones. A soft wash of shadow on the eyelids adds depth, while eyeliner defines the outer corners and brings out the shape of the eyes. The upper lashes are curled and defined. Rather than applying dark color broadly across the lids or drawing thick eyeliner, the look is built with subtle shading and lashes. Unlike the cheeks, where pink is applied broadly, the eyes are kept lighter in color and defined through their contours, so the two areas aren’t emphasized all at once.

@chuuo3o

Highlighter was applied to the tip of the nose and the center of the bridge. Rather than adding a broad sheen across the entire nose, glow was added only to selected areas to avoid a greasy look. With blush wrapping broadly around the front of the cheeks, strong highlighter can make the center of the face look overly shiny. Chuu’s makeup adds glow only to parts of the nose, creating a textural contrast with the pink blush. The broad color on the cheeks and the small highlight work together to bring out dimension in the center of the face.

The lips were done in rose-pink or nude-pink tones to match the color on the cheeks. A dewy sheen on the lips contrasts with the soft, velvety texture of the blush. The colors on the cheeks and lips don’t feel disconnected, so the overall palette flows naturally; the shine on the lips also keeps the makeup from looking entirely matte. The eyes are kept understated in beige and brown, while pink tones are used on the cheeks and lips, clearly defining the focus of the color palette.

The complexion is focused on a smooth finish. Rather than adding a strong glow all over the face, the skin’s texture is kept neat, with shine brought out in areas such as the nose and lips. Since the blush is applied broadly, a heavy or shiny base could make the makeup look weighed down. The base is kept relatively clean, with color and sheen placed where needed so the different elements don’t appear to overlap.

@chuuo3o

The key to Chuu’s makeup is applying pink blush broadly from beneath the eyes to the front of the cheeks. The eyes are kept in beige and brown tones, with just enough brightness added to the under-eye puff. Highlighter on the tip and center of the bridge of the nose, along with a dewy lip, adds variation in color and texture. Applying blush broadly doesn’t mean the other areas need to be strongly emphasized. Chuu’s look is characterized by concentrating color on the cheeks while keeping the eyes and complexion understated.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.