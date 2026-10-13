“Blurred Lip Lines, Defined Shine”... A Glossy Lip Look from Hearts2Hearts’ IAN

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What stands out in Hearts2Hearts’ IAN’s makeup is the shine on the lips. Even without vivid red or deep pink, they look defined and full. Rather than leaving the natural lip line sharply defined, the color is softened toward the edges, while a dewy shine in the center adds volume.

IAN’s overlined lip look differs from techniques that dramatically extend the outline. Rather than drawing a lip line in one stroke to clearly define the lips’ boundaries, the edges are softened so the natural line flows seamlessly into the color beyond it. As a result, the lip contour looks slightly wider, but no separately drawn line stands out.

The upper lip’s Cupid’s bow is not sharply defined. Its central dip is left intact, while the area around it is softly rounded to give the overall shape a gentler look. On the lower lip, a little more color and shine gather in the center, making it stand out before the edges do. This technique emphasizes the center rather than filling the lips evenly, creating a fuller look.

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The colors are mainly shades close to the natural lip color, such as nude pink, rose, and peach. With a highly saturated color, the size of the lips might stand out before the blurred outline, but the muted shades keep their shape from looking overly prominent. In effect, the lip area is made to look wider while the color intensity is toned down.

The glossy texture is the most important part of this makeup look. Rather than making the entire lips equally shiny, the sheen is concentrated in the center, clearly defining where the light gathers. The shine in the middle of the lower lip is especially distinct, keeping the lips from looking flat even when the color is light.

As a result, the lips make a stronger impression through light than color. The edges are blurred while the center remains dewy, so the natural curves of the lips stand out even without a sharply defined lip line.

The eye makeup, by contrast, has more defined lines than the lips. The upper lashes are curled to appear long, emphasizing the eyes, and the eyeliner extends thinly to the outer corners, clearly defining their shape. A faint wash of pink or rose beneath the eyes contrasts with the upper lashes.

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The color on the eyelids, however, is not heavy. Beige and light brown shades are applied lightly so that dark eyeshadow does not dominate. The eyes are defined with lines such as the lashes and eyeliner, while the lips are accented with muted color and shine, creating focal points in different ways.

A faint pink flush remains on the cheeks, especially near the under-eye area. Rather than applying blush broadly and heavily, the look adds just a light touch of color to the center of the face. Using a shade with a similar warmth to the lip color creates a sense of continuity among the eyes, cheeks, and lips.

The complexion is also kept clean and polished to complement the glossy lips. Rather than applying a strong sheen across the entire face, the skin is smoothed, with a subtle glow left only on areas that catch the light, such as the nose and cheekbones. The lips’ dewy texture shows naturally without blending into the shine on other parts of the face.

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What matters in IAN’s glossy overlined lip look is not how far the lips extend beyond the natural line. The natural edges are blurred, the upper lip is softly rounded, and a little more color and shine are left in the center of the lower lip. Muted pink tones then make the shape and texture stand out before the size of the lips does.

Rather than extending the line dramatically, the edges are blurred and the shine in the center is left sharply defined. That is why IAN’s lips look full and defined even though the color is light.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.