From Hyunbaek-core to grown-woman chic and elevated innocence, Suzy is the ultimate ideal behind every aesthetic

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Suzy’s everyday life in Paris catches the eye even when she’s dressed in a comfortable knit. Her photos from Paris bring to mind the terms “Hyunbaek-core,” “grown-woman,” and “elevated innocence,” which are popular on social media these days.

“Hyunbaek-core” describes relaxed everyday outfits; “grown-woman” refers to a calm, mature impression; and “elevated innocence” describes a clear, fresh face paired with a polished style. All three can be seen in Suzy’s photos.

Recently, while staying in Paris to attend an event, Suzy shared behind-the-scenes photos of her everyday life on Instagram. Unlike her glamorous appearance at the official event, she showed off a more natural style in the photos, wearing comfortable knits and trousers with her long hair worn loose.

We took a look at Suzy’s everyday outfits, makeup and hair to see why she looks so polished without eye-catching embellishments.

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Finding “Hyunbaek-core” in Suzy’s knits and trousers

Frequently mentioned in fashion and beauty these days, “Hyunbaek-core” refers to a mood that conveys understated luxury through quality materials and clean styling, rather than conspicuous logos or elaborate dressing.

The same mood comes through in Suzy’s photos from her everyday life in Paris. She built her outfits around understated colors such as ivory, black and gray, choosing relaxed silhouettes instead of tight-fitting clothes or heavily embellished designs.

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Her ivory knit outfit is a good example. The color itself is simple, but the material and fit come together to create a polished look. The clothes stand out on their own, without the need for lots of flashy accessories.

In other words, the key to Hyunbaek-core is not what or how much you wear, but how well you style basic pieces. When drawing inspiration from looks like these, start by considering how to combine clothes you already own rather than buying similar items. For example, choose two or three colors for your top and bottom, and consider the fit of your knitwear alongside the width of your trousers. It’s an approach you can try in everyday life without calling it Hyunbaek-core.

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Soft colors and defined eyes: Suzy’s “grown-woman” makeup

The point of grown-woman makeup isn’t to apply bold colors to look mature. It’s about dialing back eye-catching shades and enhancing your overall look while bringing out your natural features. Suzy’s makeup is finished with a light base and eyes defined just enough. Her blush is also applied subtly, and she often finishes her lips naturally with rosy or pink shades that bring out her natural flush rather than strong colors like vivid red.

This also aligns with the soft, washed-out makeup and low-saturation makeup looks that are trending recently. If you keep the color on your cheeks and lips light, you could leave your eyes more defined—in other words, choose which features to emphasize.

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Suzy’s long hair and clear complexion create “elevated innocence”

The fresh, innocent quality associated with Suzy is still there in these photos. Combined with her uncovered face shape, with no bangs, and her understated outfit, it gives her a mature look. Her long black hair is styled in loose, flowing waves rather than sharply defined curls, with its shine and texture brought out as it falls freely. With no bangs and little hair obscuring her face, her makeup and expression are easy to see, too.

Just as important as the hair is the combination of complexion and color makeup. Light touches of color on her cheeks and lips complement her clear-looking skin, so even with her long hair worn loose, her overall look doesn’t feel heavy. Her outfit is understated, while her face retains a healthy flush—bringing “elevated innocence” to mind.

If you want to take inspiration from Suzy’s style, start by checking for frizz and tangles at the ends of your hair instead of trying to copy the exact shape of her waves. With makeup, too, you can begin by keeping your base light and adding color where needed—on your eyes or lips—rather than trying to make every feature look subtle.

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Hyunbaek-core, grown-woman chic and elevated innocence: what they all have in common is “less is more.” At first glance, Hyunbaek-core, grown-woman style and elevated innocence may seem like different trends. But the three moods share one thing: not going overboard with your look.

That’s why Suzy’s photos of everyday life in Paris offer such a good hint. You don’t need to try all three aesthetics at once. Changing the fit of the trousers you wear with a knit, using a little less blush while defining your eyes, or tidying up the texture of your long hair is more than enough to get started. Pick one thing you like in Suzy’s photos and try it with your everyday clothes and makeup.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.