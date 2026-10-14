Between Dewy and Matte: How to Get a Satin Base Makeup Look This Fall

@skuukzky

If you want your skin to look smooth but find an all-over shine too much, try a satin base makeup look this fall.

Rather than applying a dewy sheen all over or eliminating shine completely with a matte finish, satin base makeup strikes a balance between the two. It leaves the cheeks and cheekbones with a glow where they catch the light, while keeping areas prone to shine, like around the nose, matte. The name comes from its subtle sheen, like satin fabric.

Recently, there has also been frequent discussion of “targeted glow,” which adds radiance only where needed, while soft-matte makeup that reduces shine but preserves skin texture is also featured from time to time. They are not exactly the same look, but both vary the finish by area rather than adding glow across the entire face.

@noodle.zip

Satin base makeup has a subtle glow. You don’t necessarily need to choose a product with “satin” in its name. Even with the same cushion foundation, the finish changes depending on how much powder you apply and where.

After applying a thin layer of base, try pressing a small amount of powder onto shiny areas such as between the eyebrows and around the sides of the nose. Leave the base’s natural glow on the cheeks and cheekbones. If you need highlighter, apply it only to a small area.

If you’d like to create a satin base look, you could consider the products below. Keep in mind, though, that skin condition and skin tone vary from person to person, so it’s best to check the actual color on your skin.

HERA Silky Stay 24H Longwear Foundation (HERA website)

First is HERA Silky Stay 24H Longwear Foundation.

A liquid foundation with a thin, lightweight texture. The brand highlights its coverage of pores and uneven texture, along with a subtle “inner-glow matte” finish.

Laneige Neo Cushion Mewy (Laneige website)

Second: Laneige Neo Cushion Mewy.

This cushion foundation features a hybrid texture that transforms from cream to essence. The recommended application method is to build it up in layers to achieve the desired level of coverage.

Laneige Neo Powder (Laneige website)

Third is a powder: Laneige Neo Powder.

A finishing product containing three sebum-control powders. Laneige describes its key feature as a blurring effect that smooths skin’s contours with a thin, even finish.

So how do celebrities create a satin-like complexion with their makeup?

@skuukzky

Suzy: A subtle glow on the cheeks.

The amount of shine is what stands out in Suzy’s complexion makeup. Rather than making her whole face glow brightly with a dewy finish, it adds a touch of radiance over a base that preserves skin texture.

If you want to recreate the look, apply foundation or cushion foundation in a thin layer rather than putting it on thickly all at once. Add coverage only where needed to conceal any remaining blemishes, then keep the area where you apply powder to a minimum. Instead of mattifying the cheeks as well, just press powder onto shiny areas between the eyebrows and around the nose.

Suzy’s actual products and makeup routine have not been made public, so it’s best to use the photo only as a reference for the complexion look.

@hhh.e_c.v

Hong Eunchae: Reduce shine without looking dry

Hong Eunchae’s makeup is soft matte. The smooth base has reduced shine, and the lip and cheek colors are applied lightly, with a little glow left in the skin.

This is a good look to follow if you want a more matte take on a satin base. The skin, cheeks, and lips aren’t intensely shiny, so the color on each area stands out.

That doesn’t mean you need to switch all your products to matte formulas. Add a small amount of powder over your usual base, then apply a hydrating lip product lightly to create contrast in the finish.

@noodle.zip

Miyeon: A soft-matte base and pink blush

Miyeon paired a base that preserves skin texture with generous pink blush. Her skin has a subtle glow without looking shiny, allowing the color on her cheeks to stand out.

You can use this kind of balance as a guide when adding color to a satin base. If you want to emphasize cheek color and a healthy flush, try dialing back the glow from your base and highlighter. Conversely, if your cheeks already have a glow, check the overall look before adding more highlighter. The shine already on your skin may be enough.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.