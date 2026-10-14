“A Subtle Touch of Purple”... Kim Chaewon’s Lilac Eye Makeup

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Purple eyeshadow is one of those colors people may hesitate to reach for. Used incorrectly, it can make the eye area look dark or the makeup feel too intense. But the impression purple creates depends on which shade you choose and where and how much you apply. Kim Chaewon’s makeup is an example of using a light lilac shade to retain purple’s distinctive color while keeping the look understated.

The first thing that catches the eye is the lower-eye makeup. Instead of brightening the under-eye area with beige or champagne, she added a pale lilac tint. Because the color isn’t applied heavily, it leaves a subtle wash beneath the eyes rather than making the purple stand out. A touch of fine shimmer also catches the light from certain angles.

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She used a similar shade on her lids. A light color that looks like a mix of lilac and pink was applied in a thin layer, with a more muted shade added toward the outer corners. Rather than applying the same intensity above and below the eyes, she connected the two with varying degrees of color. The defining feature is that purple is distributed around the eyes instead of being emphasized over a wide area.

Although the makeup uses light shades, her eyes don’t look indistinct. The eyeliner starts thin and close to the lashes, then extends past the outer corner. Instead of turning sharply upward, the line follows the natural shape of the eye. The upper lashes are defined with curl and separation, while the lower lashes are left visible so the edge of the under-eye makeup stays clear.

That’s also why neither the lilac nor the black looks too overpowering. The light shades create an atmosphere around the eyes, while the eyeliner and lashes define their shape. Each plays a different role, bringing balance to the overall impression of the purple makeup.

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The brows are relatively understated. Rather than sharply defining the arch or using a dark shade to emphasize their shape, she kept them simple, as if preserving their natural texture. With lilac and black already around the eyes, the brows aren’t emphasized as strongly, allowing the gaze to rest naturally on the eyes.

A pale pink tint was added to the cheeks, and the lips were finished in a muted shade that looks like a mix of nude beige and peach. The tones complement the colors around the eyes, without making the cheeks or lips a bold focal point. The intensity of the other makeup is kept in check so attention stays on the eye makeup.

Kim Chaewon’s lilac makeup leans toward leaving a subtle wash of color around the eyes rather than making the purple stand out strongly. Light lilac is used on both the lids and beneath the eyes, while shimmer is added only where needed, such as the inner corners and below the pupils. The eyeliner and lashes are kept defined, while the colors on the cheeks and lips are toned down.

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That’s why the makeup doesn’t feel overdone even though it uses purple. Lilac traces the shape of the eyes in a light wash, while the black liner and lashes define them. Changing the color slightly from familiar brown or beige gives the overall look a much fresher feel.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.