A Henley Is the Answer for Transitional Weather: Fall Styling with Wonhee and San

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During transitional weather, mornings and evenings are chilly, but a heavy jacket can feel like too much in the middle of the day. A Henley is just the item to wear at times like these.

A Henley has a crew neckline with a short button placket below the neck. It creates a neater look than a T-shirt while feeling more relaxed than a shirt.

It’s easy to wear regardless of gender, and its versatility is enhanced by the range of fabrics and patterns available. Lightweight, T-shirt-style Henleys work well under jackets or blousons, while knit versions are great to wear on their own on chilly days.

During transitional weather like this, it’s a practical top that can be worn on its own or as a layering piece. To see how to style one, we looked to ILLIT’s Wonhee and ATEEZ’s San.

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Spotted in everyday Paris life: Wonhee’s two ways of styling a Henley

Wonhee drew attention with behind-the-scenes photos of her everyday life in Paris, where she had traveled to attend a Chanel fashion show. In photos with a more natural feel than those from the official event, Wonhee caught the eye by styling a Henley in two different ways.

For one look, she layered an ivory Henley, which gives a soft impression, under outerwear. The buttons show naturally, making it more than just a simple base layer.

In fall, we often reach for outerwear in dark colors like black, navy, brown, and khaki. If the top underneath is dark too, the whole outfit can look heavy. Choosing an ivory base layer like Wonhee’s lets a lighter color show just below the face, softening that effect.

The design of your base layer also matters on days when you’re frequently taking off and putting on your outerwear. The ivory Henley has a simple color, but the buttons below the neckline can add a focal point. It’s a good option for days when you want a pared-back look without adding a lot of accessories.

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A striped Henley for a more casual look on its own

In another photo from her everyday life in Paris, Wonhee wore a striped Henley on its own. The ivory top has black stripes, making the pattern a styling focal point compared with the solid-color base layer she wore earlier. Contrasting details at the neckline and button placket also keep the top from looking plain on its own.

She paired it with denim pants for an overall casual look. Stripes and denim are a familiar combination, but the different neckline gives the outfit a slightly more polished feel than an ordinary T-shirt would.

Wear it on its own during the day, like Wonhee, and throw on a light jacket in the evening. A solid-color Henley adds a bright layer under outerwear, while a striped one lets you enjoy the pattern even after you take your jacket off.

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A gray knit and ivory pants: ATEEZ’s San styles a Henley

ATEEZ’s San created a calmer, more classic look in a gray knit Henley. Unlike a T-shirt-style Henley, the knit’s texture is visible, giving it an even cozier feel.

San paired it with light ivory pants, creating a soft color combination with the gray. The look highlights the knit’s texture while keeping the colors simple. The overall palette is calm, while the styling brings out both the knit’s warm mood and the classic, polished feel characteristic of a Henley.

@choi3an

When choosing a knit Henley, take a look at how it appears with the buttons fastened and unfastened. Wearing it open lets the neckline show naturally for a more relaxed, easygoing feel, while fastening all the buttons creates a neater look. In other words, you can change up the look simply by adjusting the placket, without adding any extra embellishments.

Knit Henleys are great for styling during periods like this, when the weather is gradually getting cooler. You can still wear one on its own during the day, then use it as a base layer under a jacket or cardigan when temperatures drop in the morning and evening.

You can also adjust the neckline and the overall feel with just one button, and Henleys pair naturally with a range of bottoms, from denim to slacks. They can be worn on their own or as a base layer under outerwear, and are easy for both men and women to wear. That’s why Henleys are catching our eye again during transitional weather like this.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.