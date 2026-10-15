“Smoky, but without covering the lids in black”: Giselle’s modern take on smoky makeup

@aerichandes

Smoky makeup is back, but the approach has changed a little. Instead of covering the entire lid in deep black and heavily lining the lower lash line, the look creates depth with softer shades like brown, taupe, and gray, using black only where needed.

Giselle’s makeup is an example of this modern take on smoky eyes. Rather than darkening the entire eye, it builds deeper shadows toward the outer corners while leaving lighter areas in the center and inner corners. This preserves the depth characteristic of smoky makeup without making the area around the eyes look like one heavy block.

@aerichandes

The most important thing is where the color goes. Rather than applying dark shadow with the same intensity across the entire lid, concentrate it around the outer corners and crease, then soften the edges as you blend upward. The contrast between darker and lighter areas also makes the contours of the eyes stand out more clearly.

The eyeliner is also different from the thick lines used in older smoky looks. A dark line is drawn close to the lashes and extended outward past the corner of the eye, clearly defining the direction of the eye line. The shadow and liner blend naturally rather than looking separate, making the outer corners appear elongated.

The lower-eye makeup is also weighted toward the outer corners rather than surrounding the entire eye in black. Keep the area directly beneath the iris relatively light, and add shadow only below the outer corner to connect it with the smoky makeup above. Leaving some space along the lower eye keeps the look from feeling too heavy, even with dark makeup.

@aerichandes

The lashes help bring this structure together. Define the curl and length of the upper lashes so the pupils don’t get lost in the shadow, and sweep the outer lashes in the same direction as the eyeliner. The shape is created not with dark shadow alone, but by using the liner and lashes together.

A touch of shimmer or a lighter shadow at the inner corners or center can also soften the heaviness associated with smoky makeup. Leaving one or two bright spots among the darker shades keeps the eyes from looking dull and makes their depth more distinct.

The intensity of the brows, skin, cheeks, and lips also matters with this kind of makeup. Since the eyes already have plenty of shadow and definition, the brows are often kept light while their natural texture is emphasized. Cheeks and lips, too, are often finished in subdued shades like nude pink or rose beige rather than highly saturated colors.

@aerichandes

A subtle glow in the skin, rather than a completely matte finish, also complements the current smoky look. The contrast comes from keeping the area around the eyes deep and dark while the skin remains relatively clear and smooth.

Ultimately, with a modern smoky look, “where you create depth” matters more than “how heavily you apply the color.” The black area is kept smaller, and layers of brown and taupe shadow are used to concentrate intensity only at the outer corners and the outer part of the lower lash line.

Giselle’s makeup follows a similar approach. It retains the definition characteristic of smoky makeup without covering the entire eye in black, leaving only the necessary areas dark. That is why it feels lighter than older smoky looks while still making a strong impression.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.