Kim Ji-won, Kim Yoo-jung and Asa: How the Same Bob Can Create Such Different Looks

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Celebrities who have recently changed up their look with a bob have been catching attention. Yet even when their hair is cut to a similar length, some look chic while others appear soft. That’s because the shape of the ends, how they reveal the forehead and where they add volume all differ.

Kim Ji-won, who sports a straight bob in the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) drama 'Dr. X: The Era of the White Mafia'; Kim Yoo-jung, in tvN’s '100 Days of Lies'; and BABYMONSTER’s Asa, who has also drawn attention for her bob, are all examples. All three have short hair, but each emphasizes different features. Ultimately, the mood of a bob depends less on its length than on which details are brought out.

Kim Ji-won’s Bob: A ‘Mature Woman’ Look Defined by Clean, Even Ends

With her composed, elegant style, Kim Ji-won is a natural point of reference for a ‘mature woman’ look. Her new hairstyling, unveiled alongside her latest drama, also makes her chic image transformation stand out even more.

The key to Kim Ji-won’s bob is its straight, blunt cut, which falls evenly along her jawline. The layers are subtle, and the length is kept fairly uniform to create a clean line at the ends. The side sections, which fall smoothly without a pronounced curl, also highlight the precise cut. This makes the shape of the hairstyle stand out clearly and further emphasizes Kim Ji-won’s signature composed, mature vibe.

The style also works well with no bangs, letting the forehead show naturally. Sweeping one side of her hair behind her ear reveals her face and neck, bringing out the bob’s characteristic fresh, streamlined look.

With a blunt bob like this, it’s better to focus on drying the hair so the ends stay in place than on adding lots of curls. The more smoothly the hair falls in one direction, the more modern and polished it can look. The key is to keep the ends from flicking out in different directions; they need to come together neatly to bring out the clean shape of the cut. That’s worth paying attention to. You can also change the look by tucking the side sections behind your ears or leaving them down beside your face.

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BABYMONSTER’s Asa and Her Bob: Baby Hairs Above the Forehead Are the Key

BABYMONSTER’s Asa has long caught people’s attention as an idol who suits a bob. One detail worth noting in her bob is the way short baby hairs are set to partially cover the hairline at the top of her forehead. In photos, rather than revealing the entire hairline, she has naturally laid and secured short strands along the upper forehead.

She hasn’t added separate bangs, but filling in part of the hairline with baby hairs reduces how much of the forehead is visible. This can also make the face appear smaller and shorter.

The key is how much baby hair there is. Instead of covering a large area of the forehead or pulling out a lot of hair at the sides, a small amount is naturally placed only where needed. This helps fill in the hairline while keeping the bob’s characteristic neat, defined look.

Her signature hip, chic vibe comes together with the addition of deep black hair and defined eye makeup. In other words, styling baby hairs doesn’t necessarily create only a delicate, soft look.

@babymonster_ygofficial

If you’re unsure whether to get bangs after cutting your hair into a bob, this approach is worth considering too. Before getting the cut, why not try bringing down a few short hairs around your hairline and see how much of your forehead you’d like to show?

However, a bob reveals the proportions of the face and forehead more readily than long hair does. Since baby hairs can affect the impression of facial size and proportions differently for each person, it’s best to adjust their amount and placement while looking in the mirror.

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Kim Yoo-jung’s Bob: A Softer Look with Flipped-Out Ends and Side Volume

Kim Yoo-jung styled her bob in a way that contrasts sharply with Kim Ji-won’s straight, blunt cut. She added curls at the ends and gave the sides plenty of volume. The ends curl naturally outward below the chin, softening the bob’s typically straight, sharp look. The ends flip out lightly, so the voluminous style doesn’t look heavy.

It’s also important that volume is added from the crown down to the sides. The side sections puff out into a rounded shape, while the front hair sweeps to one side, creating curves around the face. That’s what gives the style an elegant, classic feel while keeping the hair short.

@you_r_love

If you want a style like Kim Yoo-jung’s, it’s best to add volume at the sides as well, rather than copying only the flipped-out ends. If the top is flat but the ends flip out strongly, the result may not be what you want. Lift the roots, create rounded volume at the sides, then add an outward curl at the ends.

In other words, even with the same bob, the look changes depending on whether it’s a blunt cut, baby hairs along the hairline or voluminous curls. The details make all the difference.

When you take a photo of a bob to the salon, point out the details you like as well. The consultation will differ depending on whether you like Kim Ji-won’s clean, even ends, Asa’s baby hairs above the forehead or Kim Yoo-jung’s full side sections. Going over both the shape created by the cut and the parts you’ll need to style every day can help you choose the bob you want.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.