Bought a windbreaker for fall? Don’t buy new bottoms

@katarinabluu

How to style transitional-season outerwear with skirts and shorts, as seen on Cha Jung-won, Kim Na-young, and Karina

As the weather turns chilly between seasons, even a windbreaker you might habitually throw on over jeans can create a different look depending on what bottoms you wear.

Cha Jung-won wears a short pleated skirt with her socks pulled up; Kim Na-young pairs a long skirt with heels; and Karina carries a leather bag with khaki shorts. The three mix different pieces with sporty outerwear. These combinations let you enjoy the comfort of a windbreaker while making it easy to wear for everyday outings, too.

@ch_amii

Cha Jung-won pulls her socks up with a pleated miniskirt

Cha Jung-won wore a sky-blue windbreaker with a dark gray pleated miniskirt. Its roomy sleeves and fit, along with the volume at the hem, give the outerwear a strong presence. The pleats of the short skirt peek out from underneath, creating a youthful, trendy look reminiscent of a school uniform.

One styling tip is to pull dark socks up to the calves and add white sneakers with a red accent. The windbreaker and sneakers are sporty, but the pleated skirt and socks make the outfit quite different from what you would wear to go work out. She also carried a small black leather bag.

One detail worth borrowing from Cha Jung-won’s styling is the skirt length beneath the windbreaker. Since the windbreaker has a roomy fit, letting some of the skirt’s pleats show helps the contrast between the two pieces stand out.

If you usually wear a pleated miniskirt with a knit or cardigan, try changing just the outerwear. Pair a light-colored windbreaker, such as a sky-blue one, with a gray skirt and dark socks, and you can look quite stylish without using a complicated mix of colors.

@nayoungkeem

Kim Na-young layers a windbreaker over a straight skirt and heels

Kim Na-young’s outfit shows that a windbreaker can look polished, too. Under a windbreaker with a light-colored base and beige accents, she wore a pale pink straight skirt. The skirt fell below the knees, and she paired it with black pointed-toe heels and a black leather bag.

The skirt’s texture particularly catches the eye. The smooth windbreaker and the skirt, which looks soft and cozy, work well for the chilly weather and make the outfit look gentler overall.

She rolled up the sleeves of the outerwear for a casual mood, but chose polished designs for her heels and bag. The combination of relaxed pieces and carefully chosen accessories makes the outfit feel quite stylish for going out. The black heels and bag stand out against the light outerwear and pale pink skirt. In other words, just because the skirt is colored doesn’t mean you need to choose dark outerwear, too.

If you want to wear the midi skirt you wear to work on weekends, take a cue from Kim Na-young’s combination. Swap the shirt or jacket you would normally wear for a windbreaker, and keep your usual shoes; there’s no need to buy anything new. If heels feel like too much, you could switch to slim, pointed flats.

@katarinabluu

Karina pairs khaki shorts with a belt and leather bag

Karina wore a black windbreaker with a black top and khaki shorts. She kept the top black and added a different color on the bottom. She left the windbreaker open to show the shorts’ waistband and belt, and carried a brown leather bag.

The windbreaker and shorts alone make for a casual outfit, but the belt and bag change the look. The metal buckle at the waist adds an accent, while the brown leather, with its creases and sheen, brings a different texture from the black outerwear. The accessories don’t stand out too much against the outfit, thanks to the use of muted colors like khaki and brown.

If you have a black windbreaker in your closet, this is a relatively easy combination to try. Keep your inner layer black and try beige or khaki shorts. If the shorts have a belt, leaving the windbreaker unzipped to show the waistline is also a good option. This can keep your silhouette from looking too loose, even with roomy outerwear.

Just because windbreakers are casual and comfortable to wear doesn’t mean they only go with bottoms like jeans or sweatpants.

A short pleated skirt can create a casual mood, while a long straight skirt and heels can give you a polished look. If you’re tired of your usual combinations but don’t have much room in your budget, why not try pairing pieces already in your closet before looking for new outerwear?

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.