“There’s no need to lighten your makeup just because you’re blonde”... How Winter uses color

@imwinter

Blonde hair can dramatically change the overall impression of a face all on its own. When hair color gets lighter, the contrast between the hair and skin changes, and eyeliner or lip colors that once felt familiar can seem stronger than before. That’s why blonde makeup is less about making every color lighter and more about deciding where to keep definition and where to soften things.

Winter’s blonde makeup shows this balance particularly well. She adds depth to the eyelids with beige and light brown shades, while keeping her eyeliner and lashes defined. By contrast, she uses low-saturation pinks on her cheeks and lips to blend naturally with her light hair color.

@imwinter

The first thing that catches the eye is the eye makeup. Rather than spreading dark brown widely over the eyelids, she applies a thin layer of beige or light taupe to bring out the contours of the eyes. The result is a subtle depth to the eyes, rather than color that stands out first. Because she doesn’t use a lot of dark shades that strongly contrast with blonde hair, the overall impression is lighter, too.

The eyeliner and lashes provide the definition. She applies the eyeliner thinly and close to the lashes, extending it only at the outer corners to shape the eyes. She curls the upper lashes to make the irises stand out and separates the lashes to keep them from looking heavy. Rather than using a lot of dark shadow, she relies on the lines and lashes to keep the eyes defined.

The makeup below the eyes is lighter than the makeup above them. Instead of filling the entire under-eye area with a dark shade, she lightly adds beige or light brown to define only its contours. By avoiding strong applications of bright shimmer or vivid color, the shades above and below the eyes don’t overlap too heavily, and the area around the eyes doesn’t look weighed down.

@imwinter

The brows balance the light hair color with the defined eyes. She doesn’t make them excessively light just because her hair is lighter, but she doesn’t leave them a deep black either. She softens their color by a shade with brown tones while keeping their natural texture and shape. The arches and tails are also gently curved rather than sharply angled, complementing the light impression of blonde hair.

A soft pink tint remains on the cheeks. Rather than applying vivid pink or coral over a wide area, she lightly adds color to the apples and center of the cheeks to bring out a healthy flush. It’s just enough color to keep her face from looking washed out alongside her light hair.

The lip color is also softer than the eye makeup. Shades close to the natural lip color, such as rose pink or nude pink, work better than vivid red or highly saturated pink. Rather than sharply outlining the lips, she softens their edges and adds a subtle sheen to bring them to life.

The complexion is kept light to maintain an overall sense of ease in the makeup. Rather than applying a thick, matte layer, the skin is smoothed out, with a subtle glow left only where needed. Without overemphasizing the skin, the defined eyes and the healthy color in the cheeks and lips stand out more clearly.

@imwinter

The key to Winter’s blonde makeup isn’t making every color pale to match her light hair. She leaves depth on the eyelids with beige and brown, and defines the eyes with eyeliner and lashes. Instead, she softens the cheeks and lips with low-saturation pinks to bring the overall look into balance.

Since blonde hair already makes a strong impression, the makeup leaves definition and a healthy flush rather than relying on color. This balance of emphasis and softness is why Winter’s makeup doesn’t clash with her light hair.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.