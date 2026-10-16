Recreate Kim Yoo-jung’s Makeup: Change Your Look with Brows and Lip Color

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Kim Yoo-jung plays Lee Ga-gyeong in tvN’s “100 Days of Lies.” Her large eyes and rounded apples of her cheeks, familiar since her days as a child actress, still give her a lovely look. More recently, a bob or glossy red lips have also given her a fairly mature air.

The contrast is also visible in close-up photos Kim Yoo-jung recently shared on social media. She kept the texture of her brows visible and subtly defined the edges of her eyes, switching between a soft rose lip and a red lip. You can change your overall look by adjusting small details, without adding more areas of makeup.

If you want a look that is both lovely and mature, like Kim Yoo-jung’s, where should you start? We looked at her brows, eye shape, cheeks and lips in recently released photos and explored makeup techniques you can adapt for everyday wear.

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Focus on the brow tails more than the fronts

Kim Yoo-jung’s brows are moderately thick, with the texture of individual hairs visible. The fronts aren’t densely filled in, and the brows taper toward the tails. Keeping the arches defined adds a polished touch. But the brows aren’t overly dark above her large eyes, so her overall look doesn’t appear harsh or fierce.

To get a similar look, start by brushing your brows with a spoolie. Rather than filling in even the areas where the brows are already full, just make short strokes in the sparse spots. Draw the tails gradually thinner so they don’t end in a blunt line.

If too much color has collected at the fronts of your brows, brush through them once more with a clean brush to soften the edges. Drawing both the top and bottom edges of the brow fronts too dark can make them look boxy, so it can help to step back from the mirror and check the color intensity on both sides.

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Keep eyeliner thin and close to the lashes

In Kim Yoo-jung’s eye makeup, a thin dark line along the upper lashes and lashes curled upward catch the eye. The eyeliner doesn’t look particularly thick, so the natural round shape of her eyes remains visible.

To recreate this look, lightly fill in the gaps between your lashes and finish the line at the outer corner of your eye. With your eyes open, check that the line hasn’t become too thick anywhere, then curl your lashes from the roots. After applying mascara, comb out any clumps to help separate the lashes.

Add a subtle shadow to the lids with beige or light brown. Curl your lashes, then check your eye makeup and add more color only where needed.

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Leave a hint of color on the rounded apples of your cheeks

Kim Yoo-jung’s face gets narrower from the apples of her cheeks toward her chin. The rounded curve of her cheeks gives her a lovely look when she smiles. Her makeup also leaves a soft flush in this area rather than concealing it with heavy contouring.

For this kind of cheek makeup, the area you apply color to and how you blend the edges matter. Pick up blush with a brush, tap off some of it on the back of your hand, and apply it lightly to the apples of your cheeks. Instead of applying a broad, strong layer right away, add more only where needed and blend the outer edges with a clean brush for easier control.

Check your base before applying blush, too. Apply foundation in a thin layer, then use concealer only on areas where redness or blemishes bother you. Keeping layers of complexion products and color from building up on your cheeks helps a soft blush show through.

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Choose between rose and red lips to suit your outfit

Lip color and texture can change your look as much as eye makeup. In a mirror selfie wearing a gray-brown top, Kim Yoo-jung had painted her lips a muted shade.

The rose lip Kim Yoo-jung wore works well with soft autumn clothes, such as gray or cream knits. Apply it first to the inner part of your lips, then use a brush to blend it to the edges and adjust the intensity. After applying the color, check for any clumps around your lips.

On days when you wear dark clothes, such as brown or black, you could try applying a thin layer of red lipstick and adding shine. If red feels too bold, apply a small amount to the inner part of your lips and blend it outward. Then dab on a little gloss. After changing your lip color, look at your whole face and check once more that your blush isn’t too strong.

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If you want to change your look while keeping the lovely impression Kim Yoo-jung has, start by adjusting the intensity of your brows and the thickness of your eyeliner. You can also leave a soft flush on your cheeks and adjust the color or shine of your lips. Try rose and red lips with an autumn knit, and it will be easier to decide which you prefer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.