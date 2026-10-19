Fall Hoodie Styling: Dress Stylishly Like Moon Ga-young, Sana, and Kim Chaewon

@m_kayoung

A hoodie is something we reach for again when the weather turns chilly. The familiar combination of throwing one on over a T-shirt or wearing it with comfortable pants works well, but if you find yourself dressing the same way every time, take a cue from celebrities’ off-duty looks.

There are many styles, from hoodies and zip-up hoodies to hooded tops that can be layered with knitwear or cardigans. Even with the same hooded piece, the overall look can change significantly depending on what you layer it with, whether it has a zipper, and how relaxed you want the silhouette to be.

How can you style a hoodie, a zip-up hoodie, or a hooded top worn under a cardigan? We looked at the outfits of three stars—Moon Ga-young, TWICE’s Sana, and LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon—for ideas you can try yourself.

@m_kayoung

Moon Ga-young: Layer a Hooded Top Under a Gray Cardigan

Moon Ga-young used a hooded top as a layering piece rather than wearing it on its own. In the photo, she layered a hooded top under a cardigan in a shade of gray. The hood, pulled out over the cardigan and resting across her shoulders and back, adds a casual touch to a familiar knitwear look.

The way she kept the entire outfit in shades of gray also stands out. Choosing a cardigan and hooded top in similar shades of gray draws more attention to the layered look and the garments’ textures. You don’t need to mix several colors to keep an outfit interesting; the cardigan’s knit and the hood’s shape are enough. Simply swapping the T-shirt or shirt you’d normally wear underneath for a hooded top can change the whole look.

When dressing this way, it’s a good idea to consider the thickness of the two layers. Choosing pieces that won’t bunch up under the cardigan or make the shoulders look overly bulky will also make it more comfortable to wear and move around in. It’s worth trying when you want to style a cardigan from your closet a little differently.

@m.by__sana

TWICE’s Sana: An Easy Everyday Look Built Around a Single Hoodie

TWICE’s Sana wore a classic hoodie. She paired a light-colored hoodie with dark bottoms, creating contrast between the top and bottom while letting the hoodie’s relaxed shape stand out without complicated layering.

The first thing that catches the eye is the fit. There’s room in the shoulders and sleeves, so it doesn’t feel restrictive, and the loose silhouette characteristic of a hoodie is on display. It feels more comfortable than clothing that hugs the body. Since a hoodie already has a distinctly casual feel, you can create a natural look without adding lots of accessories or complicated layers.

Wearing her hair tied up high can also be a styling point. Tying it up leaves more of her face and neck uncovered. It’s a useful idea if you feel a roomy hoodie makes your upper body look too bundled up.

Even a comfortable hoodie can be styled in different ways depending on its color and fit. Keep the combination simple with a light-colored top and dark bottoms, and check how far the shoulders and sleeves fall. Garments can differ in width and length even when they carry the same size label, so it’s better to pay attention to the proportions when you wear them than to automatically choose a larger size.

@_chaechae_1

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon: Wear a Zip-Up Hoodie as a Lightweight Jacket

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon created a more laid-back look with a zip-up hoodie. She paired a pink zip-up hoodie with pants in a similar shade for a coordinated-set effect, and wore a brown-toned top underneath. Boots, a beanie, and sunglasses added her personal touch to the sporty outfit.

This look uses a zip-up hoodie as a lightweight jacket rather than simply as workout wear or something to throw on around the house. One advantage of a zip-up hoodie is how easily you can change the look by opening or closing it. Unzip it to reveal the top underneath and create a natural layered effect, or zip it up and wear it as a single top, like a hoodie.

Take a cue from Kim Chaewon’s combination of pink and brown. The calmness of brown balances the brightness of pink, offering an idea for how to wear a colorful matching set.

@m.by__sana

Moon Ga-young, Sana, and Kim Chaewon all wore hooded pieces, but styled them in completely different ways. In other words, there are many ways to wear even a single hoodie. That’s one reason hoodies have remained so popular for so long.

Wear a hoodie on its own and it’s a comfortable basic; layer it with knitwear or a cardigan and it becomes a layering piece; choose a zip-up hoodie and you can also use it as outerwear in transitional weather.

As a staple that never goes too far out of style, a hoodie can give you a different look each season depending on how you combine it with pieces you already own, rather than adding something new.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.