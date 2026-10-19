“It’s not just color on the cheeks”... Irene’s “glitter blush” makeup

@renebaebae

The first thing that catches the eye in Irene’s makeup is her pink cheeks. The color spreads broadly across the apples of her cheeks and up to the tops of her cheekbones, and instead of finishing with a completely matte blush, she adds a subtle shimmer. As a result, her cheeks look not simply rosy but lighter, with the light shifting as the angle changes.

Her eyes, cheeks, and lips all follow a similar pink palette. That doesn’t mean the same color is repeated uniformly across her face. She has soft pink and fine shimmer on her eyes, a flush and subtle glow on her cheeks, and a dewy sheen on her lips. The colors are similar, but the way light is expressed differs from one area to another.

The blush is the focal point. Rather than sweeping out toward the outer cheekbones, the color spreads broadly from the apples of her cheeks, close to the under-eye area. In particular, the pink remains on the centers of her cheeks, which lift when she smiles, making the flush stand out in the middle of her face. Another defining feature is that the edges aren’t sharply defined, so the blush doesn’t look like it sits apart from the rest of her makeup.

@renebaebae

A glow is layered over it. Look closely at the apples of her cheeks and the tops of her cheekbones, and you can see a delicate shimmer among the pink. Instead of flashing at one specific spot like a strong highlighter, it glows subtly within the area covered by blush. The color and glow therefore appear blended together rather than separate.

This look is also a little different from the completely matte blushes commonly seen lately. Rather than pressing the color onto the cheeks for a soft, matte finish, it adds an extremely fine glow over the flush, making her expression look different as her face moves. The glow remains especially on areas that project slightly, like the apples of her cheeks, allowing the pink to look clearer.

Instead of applying a vivid pink broadly, she laid down a thin layer of soft pink that seems to have a hint of beige mixed in. The color itself doesn’t stand out first; it remains softly along the contours of the eyes.

The under-eye area is also connected with a color that looks like a blend of pale pink and beige, rather than being brightened with white. Fine shimmer is added, keeping the area from looking heavy. The delicate sparkle on the lids and under the eyes connects with the glow on the cheeks, creating the impression that the eyes and cheeks flow together.

That doesn’t mean the eye makeup is soft all over. The eyeliner sits close to the lashes in a thin line to define the shape of the eyes, with just a little extra length at the outer corners. The upper lashes are curled and styled so that individual lashes are visible. The black liner and lashes stand out against the soft pink and shimmer, keeping her eyes from looking indistinct.

@renebaebae

The lashes, in particular, make quite an impression. The shadow is light, but the direction of the upper lashes is clearly visible, and they gradually lengthen toward the outer corners of the eyes. So even without applying dark shadow over a wide area, her eyes remain clearly defined.

The color on her lips is a shade less intense than on her cheeks. She finished with a color closer to rose pink or nude pink than vivid pink, and softened the lip line rather than outlining it sharply. A dewy sheen adds a natural link to the shimmer on her eyes and cheeks.

What’s interesting is that her eyes, cheeks, and lips are all in the same pink family, yet each catches the light differently. On the eyes, fine shimmer looks like tiny dots; on the cheeks, a subtle glow spreads through the pink. On the lips, the focus is on a dewy surface sheen rather than shimmer.

So the look is tied together by a single pink tone overall, but it doesn’t feel monotonous. Using the same color and texture on every area could make the face look flat, but Irene varies the size and effect of the shimmer on her eyes, cheeks, and lips.

@renebaebae

The skin finish also suits the makeup. Rather than applying a strong glow broadly across the base, she keeps the complexion smooth overall and lets a subtle light show more clearly where the pink is applied, such as the apples of her cheeks and the tops of her cheekbones. As a result, her whole face doesn’t look shiny; the shimmer appears only where it’s needed.

The contrast with her dark hair color also stands out. Her hair is almost black, but the colors on the inner part of her face center on pink and beige tones. The dark hair frames the outer edges of her face, while the pink and delicate glow continue on the inside, keeping the overall look from feeling heavy.

What makes Irene’s makeup interesting is that it’s best viewed as a whole, with the pink and glow across her face, rather than as just a blush look. She has fine shimmer on her lids and under her eyes, pink and a subtle sparkle on the apples of her cheeks, and a dewy sheen on her lips.

She repeats the same pink while varying the size and texture of the light from one area to another. What stands out in this makeup is less which shade of pink she chose than how and where she added shimmer over it.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.