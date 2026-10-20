“An Innocent Look Crafted with Beige and Rose”... IVE’s Leeseo’s Daily Makeup

@eeseooes

A fresh, innocent makeup look doesn’t necessarily mean using less color. By keeping the eyes defined while dialing back the shades on the eyelids, cheeks and lips by a notch, you can still look made up while giving your overall appearance a softer finish.

IVE’s Leeseo’s makeup is a case in point. Beige and light brown tones were used to softly shade her eyelids, and rose tones were used on her cheeks and lips. The eyes remain defined, while the other colors are kept subtle, giving the overall look a clear, calm feel.

Her eyelids were softly shaded with beige and light brown. Rather than emphasizing color across a wide area, she added shading only toward the outer corners, leaving just enough depth to define the eyes.

A little more brown shading was added toward the outer corners, bringing weight only to the outer part of the eyes. The inner corners and center were kept relatively bright so the overall look wouldn’t feel heavy.

The eyeliner is relatively defined. It is drawn in a thin line close to the lashes, then extended slightly at the outer corners, following the eyes’ natural direction. Rather than applying a thick line to make the eyes look bolder, a fine line is left only at the ends to add definition.

@eeseooes

The lashes also play an important role in defining the eyes. The upper lashes are curled and separated so individual lashes show, keeping the eyes from looking closed off. The shadow is subtle, but the eyeliner and lashes remain clearly defined, so the eyes themselves don’t look washed out.

The makeup under the eyes is lighter than on the upper lids. Rather than filling the entire under-eye area with bright shimmer, a subtle shadow was added with beige and light brown tones. A similar shade to the upper-lid shadow was continued along the outer corners, making the eyes look naturally longer.

@eeseooes

A tiny touch of shimmer keeps the under-eye area from looking too dark. Rather than strongly emphasizing the fullness beneath the eyes, the look softly balances brightness and shading to define the eye area.

The rose tones are a little more noticeable on the cheeks. Rather than applying a wide sweep of highly saturated pink, a light rose shade was added to the apples and center of the cheeks to bring out a natural flush. Since the beige and brown around the eyes are subdued, a little more color on the cheeks keeps the face from looking too pale.

The blush was softly diffused around the apples of the cheeks, without creating a sharply defined edge. The color isn’t concentrated in one spot, so the cheeks don’t stand out on their own, and it blends well with the rose tones on the eyes and lips.

The lips were done in a shade closer to rose pink or nude pink than vivid red. The lip line wasn’t sharply defined; the edges were softened so the color wouldn’t stand out too much. The finish was also kept dewy rather than overly matte, in keeping with the rest of the makeup.

@eeseooes

What stands out about Leeseo’s makeup is that her face doesn’t look flat, even though it uses little color. The eyes are defined with eyeliner and lashes, while rose tones bring a natural flush to the cheeks and lips. Each area has a clear role, so the overall look remains defined even with subdued colors.

The combination of beige and rose creates this mood, too. Beige gives the eye area a calm definition, while rose leaves a soft flush on the cheeks and lips. Because the look avoids cool or overly vivid colors, it also pairs well with light styling, such as white outfits and floral patterns.

Ultimately, Leeseo’s daily makeup is less about “keeping it light” and more about “dialing back strong colors.” The eyes are kept defined, while the shadow, cheeks and lips are kept within a beige-and-rose palette.

The makeup is clearly noticeable, but no one feature overpowers the rest. This combination—using beige to add depth to the eyes and rose to bring out a natural flush—is key to making Leeseo’s makeup look both fresh and defined.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.