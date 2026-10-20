It's Time to Bring Out the Boots: Han So-hee and Kim Chaewon's Fall Boot Looks

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The season for bringing out your boots has arrived. In fall and winter, materials that evoke the season, such as suede and shearling, work especially well. Boot styles with a voluminous silhouette and comfortable fit have also been drawing renewed attention lately.

You don't need to buy new pants just because you're unsure how to style boots for fall. Try pulling out the pants you already wear. Pair slim-fitting pants with boots that have a roomy shaft, for example, or wear UGG boots with joggers that taper at the ankles. Changing your shoes can give familiar outfits a different feel.

You can see this kind of pairing in looks worn by Han So-hee and LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon. Han wore voluminous black suede boots with a black crop top and slim pants. Kim paired brown UGG boots with a pink zip-up hoodie and joggers. Both chose boots with casual outfits, but they styled them differently through their use of color and the fit of their pants.

@xeesoxee

Han So-hee Goes Sporty in Black Suede Boots

Han So-hee coordinated her top, pants and boots in black. She showed off her waist and leg silhouette with a short crop top and slim-fitting pants, then wore suede boots that came up to her calves. The detail to note is the difference in width between the pants and the boots. The boots' wide shafts stand out beneath the pants, which follow the line of her legs. With such simple separates, the shape of the boots is easy to see, and they draw the eye without adding another color.

Even though everything is black, the different materials are noticeable. The boots' soft suede texture keeps the clothes and shoes from looking like one solid black block. The result is different from the look of sleek leather boots: a combination that adds an autumnal material to a sporty crop top and pants.

When recreating the look, it's a good idea to first consider the thickness and fit of the pants that will go inside the boots. Forcing wide or thick pants into them can cause the fabric to bunch up at the boot openings. Choosing slim pants, as Han So-hee did, makes it easier to show off the shape of the boots.

If a crop top feels too bold, you could wear a T-shirt or zip-up that sits at the waist instead. Just take inspiration from the way she coordinated the top and pants and emphasized the boots' volume, and you can adapt the look to your usual sporty outfits.

@_chaechae_1

Kim Chaewon Completes a Comfortable Everyday Look with UGG Boots

Kim Chaewon wore a pink zip-up hoodie and joggers as a matching set, bringing out a cozy, comfortable feel with brown-toned UGG boots. The bright pink and warm brown go naturally together, while the soft suede characteristic of UGG boots suits the relaxed feel of the hoodie set. She tucked the joggers naturally into the boots, showing off their voluminous fit.

She added a beanie and sunglasses, taking the look beyond simple one-mile wear and turning it into a trendier everyday outfit.

Thanks to their comfortable fit and warm materials, UGG boots are a staple people return to every cold season. In seasons like this one, when relaxed silhouettes and cozy moods are in, they're easy to wear with casual pieces such as hoodies and joggers.

If you're used to pairing a hoodie set with sneakers, try switching just the shoes for UGG boots. Wearing a coordinated set in one color, as Kim Chaewon did, also means you needn't spend as much time deciding among different pieces. If pink feels too bold, you could pair brown boots with a gray or cream hoodie and joggers you already wear.

@_chaechae_1

Suede and UGG: How to Wear Boots This Fall

What Han So-hee and Kim Chaewon have in common is that neither wore boots simply as footwear to keep warm. For Han, the boots were a focal point that added visual weight to the overall look, while for Kim, they were a fashion item that brought a seasonal touch to a comfortable style.

With the weather turning chilly, the season for bringing out your boots again has arrived.

If you're after a slightly more chic and sporty feel, try black suede boots like Han So-hee's. For a comfortable, warm everyday look, you could opt for UGG boots like Kim Chaewon.

Even boots, a perennial staple that comes back every year, can create a completely different mood depending on the materials and clothes you pair them with.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.