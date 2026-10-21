Three Rules for MEOVV Anna’s Makeup: Shorten the Midface, Make the Eyes Look Bigger

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How can you create a look with the same vibe as MEOVV’s Anna?

The standout features of MEOVV Anna’s makeup are pink blush applied beneath the eyes, lower lashes emphasized as well, and a fuller-looking upper lip. From blush placement that makes the midface look shorter to lower lashes that make the eyes look bigger, here are three details to take inspiration from in Anna’s makeup.

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Want your midface to look shorter? Place your blush higher

Rather than applying blush broadly across her cheeks, Anna tends to place it close beneath her eyes and high on the apples of her cheeks. In photos, you can see a rosy flush from under her eyes to the upper cheeks near the sides of her nose.

Placing blush high like this draws the eye toward the center of the face and adds color to the space between the eyes and cheeks, which can make the midface look relatively shorter. It creates a different effect from emphasizing the center of the cheeks with a rounded application.

In other words, placement matters just as much as the blush color. If you want to copy MEOVV Anna’s blush, try applying a small amount a little higher than you usually would, where the area beneath your eyes meets the apples of your cheeks. Rather than spreading it widely from the start, build it up while watching how far the color extends; this makes it easier to find the right placement. Even if you choose a pink shade like Anna’s, the color can look different depending on your skin tone, so it’s best to adjust the amount gradually.

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Make your eyes look bigger and more defined with lower lashes

A defining feature of Anna’s eye makeup is that she carefully defines each lash, not only on top but on the lower lash line as well. This draws attention to the under-eye area, while the downward-pointing lower lashes, together with curled upper lashes, emphasize the eyes’ vertical dimension. If you also define the lashes near the outer corners, the eyes can look longer toward the sides, making their overall shape appear bigger.

There’s no need to heavily fill in the entire under-eye area to make your eyes look bigger. Adding a lot of shading underneath can make the eyes look more intense and heavy, but focusing on the lashes, as Anna does, can keep the look relatively fresh while still making the eyes stand out.

When applying mascara to your lower lashes, use only a small amount and define them one by one. Rather than layering it repeatedly to make the lashes thicker, separate any clumps so their direction and length show more clearly.

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Widen the center of the upper lip to make the philtrum look shorter

Anna’s lip look stands out for its subtle overlining focused on the upper lip, rather than making the entire mouth look bigger. She extended the center of the upper lip and the cupid’s bow above the natural lip line, increasing the upper lip’s vertical dimension. Slightly overlining the upper lip upward like this can make the space between the nose and lips look smaller, giving the impression of a shorter philtrum.

Rather than drawing a dark line around the outside of the lips, she diffused the color around the natural lip line. This keeps the overlined edge from standing out, while a touch of gloss at the center creates a fuller-looking lip.

It’s also worth noting that the blush and lip colors are coordinated in pink and rose tones. This creates a natural flow of color across the face, so the overlined lips don’t look too bold either.

If you’re not used to overlining your lips, it’s important to extend the shape gradually around the center of the upper lip and the cupid’s bow, rather than widening it all the way to the sides. Apply a small amount just above your natural lip line, then lightly blur the edge with a finger or brush for a natural look. Extending the line too much at once can make the color look as if it has spread beyond the lips, so it’s best to build it up little by little and check as you go.

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Ultimately, the key to MEOVV Anna’s makeup is proportion. Rather than relying on lots of bold color, it uses small details to bring out the proportions of the face. Blush placed close beneath the eyes makes the midface look shorter, while clearly defined lower lashes make the eyes look bigger and sharper. A subtle upward extension of the upper lip adds an overlined effect that can also make the philtrum look shorter.

The three techniques are different, but they share a similar approach to detail: reduce the empty space at the center of the face and make defining features, such as the eyes and lips, stand out more. That’s why Anna’s makeup looks fresh and defined, rather than overdone, even with plenty of pink-toned color. The key to MEOVV Anna’s makeup is that small changes in placement can alter the impression of the face without adding a lot of color.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.