Why Karina, Kazuha and Jisoo Make the Same Low Bun Look Different

@zuhazana

How a Part and Face-Framing Pieces Can Change a Low Bun

A low bun, with the hair gathered and twisted low, can look polished or relaxed depending on how you style the part and the pieces around your face.

As the weather turns chilly, days when you wear a knit and wrap up in a scarf can leave you wondering what to do with your long hair. Tucking it inside your clothes can feel uncomfortable at the nape of your neck, while wearing it outside can make the area around your shoulders look crowded. That’s when a low bun comes in handy. Gathering your hair low and tying it back keeps long strands from catching on your collar or spreading across your back.

But even when tied at a similar height, one person’s bun can look neat and formal while another’s looks relaxed. The difference is in the front. Here, Kazuha, Jisoo and Karina let the wisps in front of their ears and the ends sticking out of their buns show. We picked out details from their photos that you can try yourself.

@katarinabluu

Karina’s Relaxed Low Bun, Perfect with a Scarf

Karina of aespa wore a gray jacket and denim with a chunky scarf, and tied her hair in a low bun. From the side, the ends of her hair peek out of the bun, with short strands left in front of her ears. It looks much more relaxed than a tightly rounded, perfectly formed bun.

In Karina’s outfit, the small bun visible above her scarf catches the eye. Her long hair doesn’t cover the scarf, leaving its check pattern and tassel trim clearly visible. She swept the front sections back but didn’t slick down every wisp around her ears. That’s why, even in a jacket, she doesn’t look overly dressed up.

If you usually tuck every end away when tying your hair into a bun, try leaving a little out this time. When securing it with a hair tie, you can also fold your hair over at the last loop instead of pulling it all the way through. Let the remaining ends stick out to the side or downward. You don’t have to force the short hairs in front of your ears behind your head, either.

But a relaxed-looking style is different from hair that comes undone easily. Secure the tied section firmly and leave only the ends and wisps loose, so it stays comfortable as you move. If your scarf presses down on the bun, shift where you tie it slightly.

@zuhazana

Kazuha’s Sleek Low Bun with a Center Part

Kazuha of LE SSERAFIM wore a black halter top and parted her hair neatly down the middle. She swept the hair on both sides of her forehead behind her ears, leaving almost no strands to fall beside her face. From the front, the part and hairline are clearly visible.

With no hair gathered around her ears, her neck and shoulders are also exposed. While the ends poking out of Karina’s low bun caught the eye, Kazuha’s photo draws attention to the front sections, combed smoothly back. Even with the same tied-up hairstyle, the impression changes depending on how neatly the hair is arranged.

For this style, it’s easier to part your hair before gathering it. Comb the sections on both sides behind your ears, then tie them low together with the hair at the back. If the hair above your ears sticks up, smooth it down once more with a small comb.

Use a setting product such as a hair fixer a little at a time on the areas that need it, rather than applying a lot all at once. Put a small amount on a small brush and press down flyaways at the sides of your forehead or above your ears. If you’re growing out your bangs and they keep falling forward, you can secure them with a bobby pin behind your ear.

@sooyaaa__

Jisoo’s Low Bun with One Long Piece Left Loose

In a photo of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wearing a pale yellow dress, the amount of hair left loose at the sides is uneven. On one side, a thick section falls long beside her cheek; on the other, only a few fine strands are left out. Because the two sides aren’t matched, the way her forehead is exposed is asymmetrical too.

The long loose section has a soft, relaxed curve. Falling along one side of her face, it complements the dress that leaves her shoulders bare and gives her a softer look than Kazuha’s low bun, with all the front sections swept back. You can create a different look with just these side pieces; there’s no need to copy the shape of the bun at the back in detail.

If you’ve found a low bun too exposing, try leaving a piece of hair loose on one side before tying it up. It’s better to start with a thin section and add more as you check in the mirror. Leaving a lot out on both sides can make your hair fall forward every time you bow your head, so you could also keep the weight on just one side.

When curling the side pieces, shape them into a gentle curve along your cheek rather than curling just the ends into a tight loop. It’s easier to shape hair that’s already long enough at the front than to pull short wisps down until they look longer.

The same low bun looks neat when you sweep all the front sections back, and softer when you leave some hair loose at the sides. If you want to tie your hair differently from usual, try changing your part or leaving out just a few strands in front of your ears. It’s a change you can try without cutting your hair.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.