“Adding Rose to Brown”... Sooyoung’s “Autumn Woman” Makeup

@sooyoungchoi

The mood of fall makeup changes not by using stronger colors, but by lowering their saturation a notch. Using subdued shades like beige, brown, and rose instead of the clear pinks and corals often seen in summer gives the overall impression of the face more depth.

Sooyoung’s makeup look was built around shades of beige, brown, and rose. A light wash of shadow was added to the lids, with lower-saturation rose on the cheeks and lips. The look was finished with a seasonal feel: her eyes remained defined while the colors were softened for a more subdued effect.

Beige and brown take center stage in the eye makeup. Rather than filling the entire lid with a dark shade, a light brown close to the skin tone was applied in a thin layer, with a little more color added toward the outer corners. The inner corners were left relatively bright, keeping the overall look from feeling heavy.

The eyeliner was not overly emphasized either. It was drawn in a thin line close to the lashes, with a little extra length at the outer corners to accentuate the shape of the eyes. Rather than applying a thick line, it was used just enough to define the eyes, blending naturally with the brown shadow.

@sooyoungchoi

Her lashes were curled to make her eyes look more defined. The shadow itself is light, but the eyeliner and lashes remain distinct, so the eyes don’t look washed out. The result is a sufficiently deep impression without darkening the entire eye area as with a heavy smoky look.

The under-eye makeup is lighter than the makeup above. Rather than highlighting the entire under-eye area with bright shimmer, a thin layer of beige and light brown was added to connect it with the shading above. A little more color was left at the outer corners, blending naturally with the brown shadow there.

Rose tones stand out more than pink on the cheeks. Instead of applying a vivid color over a wide area, a light touch was added to the apples and center of the cheeks, leaving just a hint of a healthy flush. The shade does not contrast sharply with the brown around the eyes, bringing the whole face together in a cohesive palette.

The lips follow a similar approach. They were finished in rose-brown or nude-rose shades reminiscent of dried roses, rather than vivid red or bright pink. The edges were softened instead of drawing a strong lip line, keeping the color from looking heavy.

What stands out about Sooyoung’s makeup is that her eyes, cheeks, and lips seem to be different colors, yet come together in a similar overall warmth. Brown on the eyes, rose on the cheeks, and rose-brown on the lips create different depths of color while keeping the overall direction consistent.

@sooyoungchoi

That gives the look a distinct seasonal feel even though the overall makeup is not heavy. Brown adds depth to the eyes, while rose leaves a healthy flush on the cheeks and lips, creating an impression one notch more subdued than bright pink or coral.

There is no need to overuse burgundy or dark brown just because it is fall makeup. As with Sooyoung’s look, shaping the eyes with beige and brown and adding rose tones to the cheeks and lips is enough to change the overall mood.

The key to Sooyoung’s “Autumn Woman” makeup is lowering the tones rather than using lots of color, while keeping the eyes defined. A little deeper than summer’s clear pinks, but softer than winter’s dark burgundy: brown and rose at the midpoint. That balance suits the current season best.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.