Autumn Mid-Length Bob Styling: How Rei, Momo and Kim Chaewon Wear It

@reinyourheart

A shoulder-length bob can create a very different impression depending on which way the ends are curled and how many layers are cut in.

When you’re growing out a bob, there comes a stage when it’s especially hard to style. The ends you curled under in the morning flip outward, or one side sticks out on its own. When you wear a knit top or jacket, your hair catches on the collar, making you want to cut it again.

But there’s no need to give up on the length you worked so hard to grow. You can gather the ends inward for a neat look, or make the most of the way they flip out at the shoulders. If the hair looks bulky at the bottom, adding layers is another option. We looked at different ways to style the mid-length bobs of IVE’s Rei, Twice’s Momo and LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon.

@reinyourheart

IVE’s Rei: a C-curl tucked under only at the ends

Rei’s mid-length bob curves inward below the chin. It falls relatively straight from the crown to around the ears, with rounded volume concentrated at the bottom. It looks different from a style with big waves starting alongside the face.

With the ends curling toward the neck, the overall length also looks a little shorter. Since the hair doesn’t spread widely over the shoulders, it looks neat even when worn down. This style is worth trying if you often wear formal shirts or jackets, or want to change up just the ends without adding big waves.

To style your hair like Rei’s, pay attention to where the curl starts. Rather than curling big sections from the middle of the hair, style it so that the ends curl inward.

How much you curl the ends under can change how long your mid-length bob appears. If you want to keep it at shoulder length, start with a gentle bend rather than curling it tightly from the outset.

A C-curl doesn’t mean the whole head of hair has to be rounded and voluminous. It’s fine to keep the top smooth and curl only the bottom, as in Rei’s photos.

@momo

Twice’s Momo: ends that flip out past the shoulders

One detail to note in Momo’s mid-length bob is the way the ends flip out around the shoulders. There’s a broad bend beside the face, while the hair at the bottom fans outward. Some strands curve inward, too, so the ends don’t all flip out at the same angle.

Where Rei curls the ends under, Momo’s style uses layers. The layers let the hair around the face frame the cheeks and then fan outward at the bottom, creating a slightly fuller look. The longer strands on either side of her bangs also sweep to the sides, complementing the direction of the ends.

If you’re trying an outward curl for the first time, simply flipping the ends that reach your shoulders a little can be enough. Rather than flipping every strand the same way, leave a few curled inward for a natural mid-length bob like Momo’s. Instead of tightly curling even the short pieces beside your face, start with the ends at the bottom and see how far they spread to the sides.

If you’ve been pushing inward the hair that catches on your shoulders and flips outward, you can make use of that direction instead. You can try a look different from your usual C-curl without cutting your hair any shorter.

@_chaechae_1

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon: short face-framing pieces and wispy ends

In the photos of Kim Chaewon, the ends of her hair don’t fall in a blunt, even line. Short pieces beside her face overlap with longer hair that falls below her shoulders, and the ends are finely separated. With some pieces curving inward and others flipping outward, the shape itself looks natural even when slightly tousled.

Here, the cut matters as much as the direction of the curl. Layers create differences in hair length, which is distinct from styling the ends to curl inward or outward. Even with the same layered mid-length bob, you can gather the ends inward or, like Kim Chaewon, mix their directions to show off the layers.

If the hair at the bottom looks bulky, it’s worth discussing where to leave shorter layers rather than simply asking to have some of the thickness taken out. Keeping short pieces beside the face produces a different result from adding a few layers only at the ends. Kim Chaewon’s photos are a good reference if you want clearly visible differences in length and a piecey texture.

If you’re growing your hair out, though, you should also consider how much of it to layer. It’s easier to decide when you think about whether you mind the shorter pieces coming loose when you tie your hair back, and whether you can style it with curls every day.

A shoulder-length bob doesn’t have to be an awkward in-between style. On days when you want a more understated look, curl the ends inward; when you feel like changing things up, flip them outward. Before cutting off more length, you can create new options just by changing the direction of the ends.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.