“An innocent look created with understated color”... Shin Ye-eun’s everyday makeup

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You don’t have to strip away lots of color to create an innocent look. What matters is not so much which colors you use or how much, but how you blend them so they don’t clash on the face. Shin Ye-eun’s makeup centers on shades close to the skin, such as beige and rose, so it clearly looks like makeup while leaving an overall soft impression.

The first thing that catches the eye is the complexion. Rather than applying a thick layer of base makeup, it is kept light enough for the skin’s texture to show through, so the skin stands out before the color makeup does. It is neither made completely matte nor given excessive shine, leaving the face looking comfortable and fresh.

A light layer of beige and soft brown shades was applied to the eyelids. Rather than sweeping vivid colors across a wide area, the makeup leaves only subtle shading around the eyes so the color doesn’t stand out first. A little more brown was added at the outer corners, making just that area slightly deeper, while the inner and central areas were kept relatively bright to lighten the overall look.

The eyeliner was applied thinly close to the lashes, with a little extra length added only at the outer corners. Rather than drawing it thickly to create a stronger look, the line simply follows the eyes’ natural shape. The upper lashes were curled to keep the eyes clearly visible, maintaining definition without dark eyeshadow.

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Under the eyes, the makeup was kept subtle with light beige and brown, rather than making the under-eye fullness stand out. A little shading was left only on the outer area, while the inner area was kept bright so it blended softly with the eye makeup above.

A sheer shade between fresh pink and rose was added to the cheeks. The color was softly blended, mainly over the apples of the cheeks, so the blush wouldn’t stand out on its own. Since the beige and brown used on the eyes are subdued, the rosy tint on the cheeks adds a needed flush to the face.

What stands out in particular is how thinly the color is applied, rather than spread over a wide area, allowing the skin tone to show through. Instead of becoming the focus of the makeup, the blush blends naturally with the skin, making the overall look of the face even softer.

The lips were finished with a shade between rose pink and nude pink, rather than a vivid red or pink. Instead of sharply defining the lip line, the edges were softened so the color wouldn’t look too bold, and a dewy finish added freshness.

This makeup feels innocent not because it uses almost no color. On the contrary, there is clearly color on the eyes, cheeks, and lips. Each feature has its own color, but all the shades belong to the beige, brown, and rose families. Because the colors are not sharply contrasted, the overall makeup also feels more subdued.

Soft shading was added to the eyes, a touch of pink to the cheeks, and a rose shade to the lips, leaving just enough color. Since no single feature is strongly emphasized, the look is easy to wear every day.

Shin Ye-eun’s makeup is a little different from approaches that make it look as though she is wearing almost no makeup. It clearly preserves the shape of her eyes and lips, while softening only the colors. By layering familiar shades such as beige and rose lightly, it creates an overall look that feels calm and fresh.

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The key, then, is not to remove color but to avoid using it too intensely. The base is kept light so the skin shows through first; the eyes have subtle shading; and the cheeks and lips retain a rosy flush. That is why Shin Ye-eun’s everyday makeup looks polished yet still feels innocent.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.