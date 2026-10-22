Fall Contour Makeup from Rosé and Han So-hee: How to Use Taupe

@roses_are_rosie

Fall makeup. Sometimes you mean to add just a little definition, but the area around your eyes ends up looking red. Brown that looked subdued in the palette can appear redder than expected on the skin.

When that happens, it may be worth changing the tone of your makeup rather than layering on more shadow. Taupe, a blend of gray and brown, can be a good choice.

Using taupe in a fall eye look can create soft definition that differs from familiar brown shades. Take inspiration from the gray-brown shadow around the outer corners and under Rosé’s eyes, and Winter’s makeup, which adds definition to pink. Looking at the colors and placement in their photos can also make it easier to find ideas to try in your everyday makeup.

@xeesoxee

So how is taupe different from brown?

Taupe is a blend of gray and brown. Compared with brown shades that have red or orange undertones, it is less vivid, while retaining more brown than gray alone. It is a shade worth trying when you want to tone down the warmth of beige-brown.

That said, not every shade called taupe is necessarily a cool gray-brown. Even within the same brand, warm and neutral taupes may be sold as distinct shades. The color payoff can vary depending on what colors are blended in, even when the product is labeled taupe, so it is better to test it yourself than choose based on the product name alone.

If you’re starting to tire of warm fall makeup, why not try a taupe look? Here’s how celebrities have styled it.

@roses_are_rosie

Add definition to the outer corners and under the eyes like Rosé

In Rosé’s photo, the upper lash line and outer corners are defined, with gray-brown shadow blended around them. There is also a light wash of shadow around the lower lashes, emphasizing the eyes above and below. Her lips are a nude pink-beige, so the eye makeup stands out first.

If you want to recreate Rosé’s look, try applying shadow first close to the lashes and at the outer corners, rather than covering the entire lid with the same intensity.

Use what remains on the brush to soften the outer edge, then build up the color little by little only where it looks too light. Applying it in thin layers makes it easier to control than going on heavily from the start.

Use a small brush under the eyes. Apply the shadow in a narrow strip just beneath the lower lashes; to start, you can try it only at the outer corners. If the area under your eyes looks too dark, skip the lower shadow and define only the upper lids.

@xeesoxee

Pair it with a red lip like Han So-hee

You don’t have to wear a nude lip with taupe eye makeup. In one of Han So-hee’s makeup looks, taupe shadow and mascara are paired with a red lip. It’s a look to reference if you want to wear red lipstick with gray-brown eye makeup.

To adapt this combination for everyday makeup, apply taupe lightly to the lids and define the eyes with the lashes and a thin line of eyeliner. If you plan to wear a bold lip, you can skip layering dark shadow at the outer corners. Check how intense the eye definition looks, then adjust the depth of the lip color.

If a red lip feels too bold, you can apply it in a thin layer with your fingertip or a lip brush. Start by putting color in the center of the lips, then blend it outward. Try adding a small amount of a soft rose shade to the cheeks. Rather than using gray-toned colors on the eyes, cheeks and lips alike, leave a touch of natural color in one area.

One thing to keep in mind: with taupe makeup, it’s best to keep eyeliner thin and check your shadow with your eyes open. A thick line of eyeliner over taupe definition can make the eye makeup look darker than expected.

For a light taupe look, draw a thin line of brown or black liner close to the upper lashes. If the contrast of black feels too strong, try dark brown instead.

While applying shadow, open your eyes and check the result straight on. The area that looks good with your eyes closed may look different when they’re open. This is especially true of shades with more gray in them, so it’s better to expand the area gradually rather than applying them widely from the start.

First, decide whether you want to add definition at the outer corners and under the eyes like Rosé, or pair the look with a red lip like Han So-hee. Even with the same taupe shade, how you use it in your everyday makeup depends on where and how much you apply, and what colors you pair it with.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.