3 Ways to Wear Nude Lipstick Without Looking Sickly

@roses_are_rosie

If nude lipstick has left your face looking pale, it may be time to rethink how you choose the color and how much you apply.

Some lipsticks look lovely in swatch photos but make you look especially tired when you put them on. Beige lipstick is one example, especially the kind you reach for in fall. You may like its muted color, but once applied, it can make only your lips look starkly white or leave your whole face looking flat.

That doesn't mean you have to give up on nude lipstick. Some nude shades retain a hint of red, such as pink beige or nudes with a touch of rose. Even the same beige can look different when applied in a thin layer that lets your natural lip color show through versus layered several times for more coverage.

I looked to the makeup of ITZY's Lia, IVE's Gaeul, and Rosé for ideas to try in my own routine.

@lia_loves___

ITZY's Lia: Add a touch of pink to the inner part of nude lips

Lia toned down the color on the outer parts of her lips and added a pink tint to the center. She also brought warmth to her cheeks with a coral shade. In other words, even without applying a bold color all over the lips, the color in the cheeks and center of the lips keeps the face from looking bare.

At home, apply nude lipstick in a thin layer, then dab a color that adds a hint of flush—such as your usual pink—only at the center. Gently blend just the line between the two shades with a small lip brush to keep some color in the inner part of the lips. Rather than spreading the color all the way to the edges, start with just a hint showing at the center when your lips are closed.

There's no need to cover your entire lips with concealer. If your natural lip color is even, leave it as is, and only lightly correct the edges if uneven patches bother you. The goal is to let a little of your natural color show through at the center, even with nude lipstick on.

@fallingin__fall

IVE's Gaeul: Pair pink-beige lipstick with blush

If your face looks especially flat on a day you wear nude lipstick, try adding blush before layering on more lipstick. IVE's Gaeul paired pink-toned nude lips and blush with beige shading around the eyes. A subtle wash of similar shades on the lips and cheeks brings a fresh look, even without bold makeup.

Try pairing a beige lipstick with a hint of pink with a light pink or rose blush. The lip and cheek colors don't need to match exactly. Apply your lipstick first, then sweep blush onto your cheeks once and check your whole face in the mirror; that makes it easier to adjust the amount.

You don't need to make your eye makeup bolder, either. Keep your usual thin eyeliner and mascara, and add color just to your cheeks. If you try to emphasize every other feature because your lip color is light, your makeup may end up looking heavy.

@roses_are_rosie

Rosé: Apply rose nude in a thin, soft-matte layer

If you always wear nude lipstick with a dewy finish, take a cue from Rosé's rose-beige lip look. Its defining features are a color that retains a rosy tint, a soft-matte texture, and softly diffused lip edges. Even though the color is light, it doesn't make the lips look as if they've been erased to white.

Before applying a soft-matte lipstick, moisturize your lips with lip balm, then gently blot away any excess oil. Apply lipstick at the center and use a brush to blend it outward; this makes it easier to control how much you apply. Rather than rubbing it repeatedly all the way to the lip line, gently soften the remaining color along the edges.

If you have a beige lipstick tucked away in a drawer, try layering your usual rose lipstick just on the inner part of your lips. A shade that looked too bare on its own may become one you reach for again when you leave some color at the center of your lips.

@fallingin__fall

Nude lip colors may look similar, but subtle differences can make a big impact, and a shade that looks good on the back of your hand may not look as good on your lips. That's because the result depends on how much of your natural lip color shows through.

If beige lipstick leaves your complexion looking dull, check whether yellow or brown undertones stand out. With pink beige, pay attention not only to the pink but also to how much white the color has. Even if it contains pink, a shade that applies too pale can make your lips look disconnected from the rest of your face. A rose-toned nude is another option if beige lipstick has made you look too pale.

Before changing the color, you could also try applying less. Start with one thin layer, check your whole face, and add more only where needed. If you cover your natural lip color completely from the start, it becomes harder to adjust the result.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.