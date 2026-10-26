“Restraint over glamour”: Why Kim Ji won’s makeup looks elegant

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Elegant makeup does not necessarily come from glamorous colors or sharply defined features. Sometimes, rather than emphasizing one feature, gently toning down the colors on the eyes, cheeks and lips creates a more cohesive overall look and a deeper mood.

That is the case with Kim Ji won’s makeup. Beige and brown shades were lightly blended over the eyes, while rose tones were used on the cheeks and lips. The colors are clearly there, but they are not highly saturated, and the transitions between each area are not sharply defined. The overall impression is calm and polished rather than glamorous.

The eye makeup starts with avoiding a broad application of dark colors. Rather than shading the entire eyelid darkly, beige and light brown were applied in a thin layer, with a little more depth added only at the outer corners. The inner corners and center were kept relatively bright so the look would not feel too heavy.

The eyeliner was drawn thinly, close to the lashes, and extended just slightly at the outer corners. Because the line was not made thick or flicked out into a sharp point, the eyes do not look overly dramatic.

The lashes follow the same approach. Rather than adding a lot of volume, they were curled and separated into individual strands to make the eyes stand out clearly. Since the shadow and eyeliner are both understated, the lashes were not overdone either, preserving the overall mood.

@geewonii

Under the eyes, light beige and brown were used sparingly rather than strongly highlighting the under-eye fullness with bright shimmer. The colors are close to those of the shadow above, creating a softer, more seamless look around the eyes. The effect is less about making the eyes look bigger and more about adding depth.

The reason this kind of eye makeup feels elegant is not so much that it uses few colors as that it adds depth only where needed. Instead of filling in the entire eye area with dark color, it adds shading only to the outer part, preserving the shape of the eyes while keeping the look light.

The skin does not look overly shiny either. Its overall texture is smooth, but this is not a look where an intense dewy glow or highlighter grabs attention first. A subtle sheen remains only on areas that catch the light, such as the cheeks and bridge of the nose, making the skin look clear and calm.

It is also notable that the base makeup was not made excessively matte. It retains enough moisture to keep the skin from looking heavy, without spreading a glow across the entire face. As a result, the skin does not stand out too much, and the understated colors on the eyes and lips blend naturally.

A light shade close to rose beige was added to the cheeks instead of a vivid pink. Rather than applying blush broadly and heavily, it was used just enough to give the skin a slight flush, so it does not stand out before the eyes or lips. This also gives the overall makeup a softer finish.

@geewonii

The lips were finished in a shade close to rose beige or nude rose rather than vivid red or pink. The lip line was not sharply defined; the edges were softened so the color would not look too bold. It also blends naturally with the low-saturation colors used on the eyes and cheeks.

The important thing is that every color was not simply made equally light. There is shading on the eyes, a flush on the cheeks and distinct color on the lips. The intensity was simply adjusted so that no one feature takes precedence over the face as a whole.

Ultimately, this restraint is what creates the elegance in Kim Ji won’s makeup. The eyes have depth without looking dark, and the skin is smooth without being overly shiny. The cheeks and lips have color, but it does not come through too boldly.

The mood can change significantly even without adding lots of glamorous colors. Depth was left on the eyes, and understated colors on the cheeks and lips. Kim Ji won’s makeup achieves this by keeping things light while still defining the features that need emphasis.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.