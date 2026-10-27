“A face made for a cozy puffer jacket”... Kim Hye-yoon’s Lovely Winter Makeup

@hye_yoon1110 In winter, clothes get bulkier. Wearing outerwear that comes up close to the face, such as a puffer jacket or a hoodie, naturally changes your overall look, too. Rather than making your makeup heavy as

Kim Hye-yoon accentuated her eyes and added plenty of pink to her cheeks, bringing a fresh, lively look to her face. She carried the look through to her lips with a rosy pink shade, creating an overall bright and lovely mood. The gray puffer jacket and hoodie add a cozy winter feel, too.

The first thing that catches the eye is the light eye makeup. She applied a thin layer of beige and light brown shades to her eyelids so the colors wouldn’t stand out too strongly. Rather than applying dark shadow broadly, she added a touch of shading just at the outer corners of her eyes, enough to define their shape.

She drew a thin line close to the lashes and extended it just a little at the outer corners. Because the ends weren’t sharply flicked out and the line wasn’t made thick, her eyes don’t look too intense. With the puffer jacket and hoodie framing her face, the eye makeup was kept light overall while still leaving a clearly defined line.

@hye_yoon1110 In winter, clothes get bulkier. Wearing outerwear that comes up close to the face, such as a puffer jacket or a hoodie, naturally changes your overall look, too. Rather than making your makeup heavy as

She curled her lashes to keep her eyes fully visible. Rather than applying mascara heavily, she kept the lashes defined enough for each one to show, so her eyes don’t look weighed down. The soft shadow and eyeliner work well with lashes that haven’t been made overly prominent, either.

Under her eyes, she used light beige and brown sparingly rather than emphasizing bright shimmer. Instead of sharply highlighting the fullness beneath the eyes, she simply blended the area softly into the lower eye, making her overall look feel more natural.

Blush is quite an important feature of this makeup look. She applied pink to the apples of her cheeks, close to the under-eye area, so the color shows more clearly when she smiles. The contrast with the subdued gray puffer jacket makes the overall look feel even lovelier.

She finished her lips with a shade between pink and rose. The color complements the pink on her cheeks, carrying the overall mood of the makeup through to her lips. Rather than defining the lip line sharply, she softened the edges. She gave the lips a dewy finish instead of pressing them into a matte look, adding a fresh glow.

@hye_yoon1110 In winter, clothes get bulkier. Wearing outerwear that comes up close to the face, such as a puffer jacket or a hoodie, naturally changes your overall look, too. Rather than making your makeup heavy as

Her complexion was kept light, allowing her natural skin texture to show through rather than covering it heavily. A subtle glow on her cheeks and the bridge of her nose gives her an overall clear, fresh look.

Rather than tying her hair back neatly and tightly, she left wispy strands and loose curls around her face. The hair falling naturally from beneath the hood complements the pink tones in her makeup and adds to the cozy, lovely mood.

Kim Hye-yoon’s winter makeup is far from a look that creates a mood by adding bold colors. She kept the overall color intensity low, with light shading on the eyes, soft pink on the cheeks, and a natural rose color on the lips.

@hye_yoon1110 In winter, clothes get bulkier. Wearing outerwear that comes up close to the face, such as a puffer jacket or a hoodie, naturally changes your overall look, too. Rather than making your makeup heavy as

Wearing thick winter clothes doesn’t mean your makeup has to be heavy, too. In fact, when wearing cozy pieces like a puffer jacket and hoodie, keeping your base and color makeup light can work much better. As Kim Hye-yoon does, define the eyes and add soft color to the cheeks and lips to bring out winter’s uniquely cozy, lovely mood in a natural way.

Wearing thick winter clothes doesn’t mean your makeup has to be heavy, too. In fact, when wearing cozy pieces like a puffer jacket and hoodie, keeping your base and color makeup light can work much better. As Kim Hye-yoon does, define the eyes and add soft color to the cheeks and lips to bring out winter’s uniquely cozy, lovely mood in a natural way.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.