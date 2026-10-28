If Your Eyebrows Look Out of Place on Their Own... Light-Brow Makeup Inspired by Winter, Rei and Go Youn-jung

@imwinter

When filling in your eyebrows, it’s easy to focus on covering sparse spots. After carefully drawing them from the inner ends to the tails, you might step back from the mirror and find that your two brows are the only things that look dark. In that case, before reshaping them, check whether the color you usually use is too dark.

The colors and intensity of Winter, Rei and Go Youn-jung’s light brows are worth taking inspiration from. Winter kept her brows light to match her blonde hair, while Rei paired dark hair with light brown brows. Go Youn-jung used a light color along with a gentle curve.

Comparing photos of the three makes it a little easier to see how to apply these ideas to your own makeup.

@imwinter

Winter: Her Brows Don’t Stand Out Against Her Blonde Hair

When you go blonde, you don’t have to make your eyebrows just as light. But if your hair is very light while your brows are dark and strong, your eyes may be drawn to the brows first, or they may look out of place.

In photos of Winter with blonde hair, there isn’t much contrast between her brows and hair. Her brows are left light, so the eyeliner at the outer corners of her eyes and her lashes stand out more. When Winter styles her hair in a light bleached shade, she also dyes and bleaches her eyebrows. They were hard to see because their color was close to her skin, but it was said that her actual brows are darker than you might expect.

With this kind of makeup, how you finish your brows after lightening them matters, too. If you redraw a thick outline with a dark pencil to fill in sparse spots, your brows will stand out first. Try keeping the color light and finishing by tidying only the gaps and the tails.

@reinyourheart

Rei Pairs Dark Hair with Light Brown Brows

Rei’s Instagram photos show a different combination. Her hair is dark, but her brows are a lighter brown. She lets the brow hairs’ texture show and doesn’t emphasize the outline with thick strokes.

That doesn’t mean Rei keeps all her eye makeup light, though. Her eyeliner, extended to the outer corners, and her lashes are defined, and she adds pink around her eyes and on her cheeks. With less intensity in the brows, adding color around the eyes doesn’t make each line feel as if it’s competing strongly with the others.

If you want to try light brows with dark hair, Rei’s styling is worth taking inspiration from. Rather than making your brows almost invisible from the start, it’s easier to adjust if you begin with a color that’s just a little lighter than usual. In particular, fill in the inner ends less, where you may usually layer pencil several times, and try softening the color of the brow hairs themselves.

@goyounjung

Go Youn-jung: Lighten the Color and Draw a Gentle Arch

Go Youn-jung’s brows are worth looking at for both their shape and color. In her usual styling, her brows are often kept lighter than her dark hair, with a gentle curve.

In the photo, Go Youn-jung’s brows form a thin, soft line from the inner ends to the tails. The arches don’t rise to a sharp point, and there’s no noticeable dark line along the lower edges. This may be why, despite the difference between her hair and brow colors, her brows don’t look like a light-colored stripe floating on their own.

If you want to create a similar look, start by reconsidering the order in which you usually fill in your brows. If you’re used to drawing the outline first and then filling it in, try filling the sparse spots with short strokes and brushing them through instead. Using less pencil on the arch and inner ends also makes it easier to preserve the natural texture of your brows.

@goyounjung

So how can you easily create lighter brows? One of the simplest ways to try the look is with brow mascara. It temporarily colors the brow hairs, so they return to their original color when you remove your makeup. However, the same product can look different depending on whether your natural brows are dark and thick or fine and light.

Before applying it, wipe excess product off the brush. If you pick up too much at the start, the brow hairs may clump together or product may transfer onto your skin. Brush on a small amount in the direction of the hairs, then add more only where needed.

Look in a close-up mirror to see whether the color is evenly applied, then step back a little and check whether it works with your whole face. Rather than repeatedly layering it to get the right brightness, pause between applications to make it easier to control the amount.

There’s no single right way to wear light brows. You can tie them in with your hair color like Winter, create contrast with dark hair like Rei, or refine the color and curve together like Go Youn-jung. Rather than copying a celebrity’s brows exactly, first identify the part of your own brows that usually looks darkest. It’s enough to start by filling in the inner ends a little less and making your brows one shade lighter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.