Tired of long hair? Change your part like Jennie, Rosé and Jang Won-young

You’ve probably had the experience of scrolling through photos you saved because you wanted a haircut, only to feel that the length you’ve grown out would be a shame to lose when it came time to book an appointment. Getting bangs means having to grow them out again, and you may not feel ready to dye your hair either.

The part is something you can change with relatively little commitment. Even shifting hair that you always part down the middle slightly to one side can change how much of your forehead is exposed and how much hair falls alongside your face, which can alter your overall look.

If you’re tired of wearing your hair the same way every day, why not move your part to the side before getting a haircut? We took a closer look at the partings of Jennie, Rosé and Jang Won-young.

Jennie: A 7:3 side part with big waves

If your long hair always looks much the same even when you add waves, why not try Jennie’s part? Jennie wears her hair in a variety of styles, but she often sports big curls with a 7:3 part. Rather than dividing her hair evenly on both sides, she gives one side more volume, bringing out the fullness of the waves.

The combination of the part and the curls is what to notice here. Center-parted waves frame both sides of the face similarly, while a side part makes the hair swept to one side stand out. You can change your look simply by switching the direction you sweep the front sections, without adding tighter curls.

If you curl your hair often, try wearing it down and gradually shifting the part. If a deep part like Jennie’s feels like too much, you can start by moving it just slightly off-center. Adjust how much hair you sweep over while checking that it doesn’t cover too much of your face or make one side look overly puffy.

@roses_are_rosie

Rosé: A 6:4 part, slightly off-center

If a deep side part feels awkward, Rosé’s 6:4 part is a good one to try. Her part starts slightly off-center at the front and gradually widens toward the back. It doesn’t look as if a comb has drawn a precise line from front to back. The loosely parted hair gives her a natural look.

The appeal of this style is that it doesn’t stray far from the way you usually wear your hair. Even if you’re used to a center part, it’s easy to try by simply giving one side a little more hair. After checking how the front falls when your hair is down, you can tuck just the side you want to keep away from your face behind your ear.

There’s no need for the change in your part to be immediately obvious. It’s enough if a little more of one side of your forehead shows than usual when you look in the mirror, and the amount of hair alongside your face changes. Rosé’s look offers a hint that even a subtle change can give familiar long hair a different feel.

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Jang Won-young: A side part that adds volume to long hair

With Jang Won-young’s long hair, it’s worth looking not only at the part but also at the volume at the roots. She parts her hair at an angle without bangs and lifts the roots for volume. She adds loose C-curls to the long lengths. What stands out is that, after moving the part to the side, she doesn’t flatten the hair on top.

Even if you keep the same length, straight, long hair can give a different impression depending on how you style the front. If sweeping your hair to one side feels somehow awkward, check the roots before making the part deeper. It’s easier to see what needs adjusting if you check whether the swept-over hair is sticking to your forehead or all the volume is concentrated on one side.

If you’re taking inspiration from Jang Won-young’s style, you could add tight curls throughout your hair, but first try shaping the flow of the hair around the part and at the front. That way, you can keep the relaxed look of long hair while retaining a moderate amount of volume on top.

@roses_are_rosie

If you’ve always parted your hair the same way, changing the part may feel awkward. And if you create a deep side part right away, you may find yourself constantly touching your hair, or it may fall back into its original direction. What should you do in that case?

If you usually part your hair down the middle, start by moving the part just a little with the tip of a comb. You can also try parting it on each side in turn to find the direction in which the front sections fall most comfortably.

Check how your hair looks both down and tied back. A part you like with your hair down may look different when it’s tied low, and the reverse can be true too. Rather than fixating on matching the proportions in a celebrity photo you want to emulate, it’s more practical to find a part that suits the hairstyles you wear most often.

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Before deciding whether to cut your hair, try changing your part today. You can look to Jennie for days when you want a sleek updo, Rosé when you want to sweep your hair back lightly, and Jang Won-young when you wish your long hair had more volume. Try styling your hair in different directions for a few days, and you may find that there are more looks than you expected to try at your current length.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.