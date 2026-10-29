“A Drop of Pink in Beige”... IU’s Winter Daily Makeup

@dlwlrma

Winter makeup looks fresher when the complexion is kept clean and polished overall, rather than using intense colors. Lightly shading the eyes with beige and soft brown, then adding pink or rose tones to the cheeks and lips, can create a composed look without feeling heavy.

IU applied a thin wash of beige and soft brown to her eyelids, adding pink-beige tones under her eyes and on her cheeks. She finished her lips with a shade closer to rose pink than vivid pink, creating an overall look that was composed and polished.

She did not apply a dark shade broadly across her eyelids. Instead, she added a thin layer of beige and soft brown to give the eye area a touch of depth, with a little extra shading only at the outer corners. Keeping the inner and center portions relatively bright prevents the eyes from looking weighed down.

She drew a thin line close to the lashes and extended it just slightly at the outer corners. Rather than flicking the ends into sharp points, she followed the eyes’ natural direction for a softer finish that does not make the eyes look overly intense.

She defined both the upper and lower lashes. She curled the upper lashes to make the eyes more visible, and gave the lower lashes a separated, defined look to add clarity beneath the eyes as well. The lashes help define the shape of the eyes even without using dark eyeshadow.

@dlwlrma

She lightly applied a shade that looked like a mix of pink and beige under the eyes, and defined the lower lashes to let the eye shape continue naturally downward. Rather than heavily highlighting the puffy under-eye area with bright shimmer, she used color and lashes to keep the under-eye area polished and the overall look clean.

She added a light touch of pink to the cheeks. Rather than spreading it widely toward the outer cheekbones, she applied the color to the apples of the cheeks and the area close to the under-eyes, bringing a fresh look to the center of the face. The blush blends naturally with the skin instead of standing out, which suits the overall makeup.

@dlwlrma

She finished her lips with a muted shade between rose pink and nude pink. Rather than sharply defining the lip line, she softened the edges so the color would not stand out too strongly. She kept the finish dewy, carrying the light feel through the rest of the makeup.

The complexion was not heavily made up either. Rather than applying a thick base, she kept it light enough for the skin’s natural texture to show, adding only a subtle glow to the cheeks and bridge of the nose. Neither fully matte nor emphasizing a strong glass-skin glow, the complexion blends naturally with the overall color palette.

The key to IU’s makeup is that no single feature is strongly emphasized. The eyes are softly defined in beige and brown, while pink and rose tones are lightly added to the cheeks and lips. The colors are noticeable, but do not contrast sharply with one another, creating an overall clean look.

@dlwlrma

In winter, it is easy to choose strongly seasonal colors like burgundy or dark brown, but there is no need to stick to dark shades. Using light layers of beige, pink beige and rose tones, as IU does, can create a composed look without making the face feel heavy.

Rather than adding bold colors, the look keeps the complexion and eye shape polished, with light touches of color only where needed. Using beige, pink beige and rose tones, as IU does, can create everyday makeup that feels light even in winter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.