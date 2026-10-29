How to Do Cat-Like Makeup: Enhance Your Eyes Like Ningning, Jennie and Haerin

From eyeliner to under-eye shading, we look at the details in photos of Ningning, Jennie and Haerin that bring out a cat-like eye shape.

When people think of cat-like makeup, long, upturned eyeliner often comes to mind first. But simply lifting the outer corners of your eyes won’t necessarily create the look you want. Your overall appearance can change quite a bit depending on how widely you apply shadow across your lids and how far you fill in the lower lash line.

The differences in Ningning, Jennie and Haerin’s makeup are good examples. Ningning creates a languid mood with deep shading around the eyes, while Jennie emphasizes both the upper and lower eyes for a more defined look. Haerin pairs fine eyeliner with a subtle pink hue.

Taking inspiration from the three, you can try different versions of the same cat-like makeup look to suit your taste.

@imnotningning

Ningning: Smoky shading swept out to the outer corners

In Ningning’s photo, the dark color close to the lashes fades as it moves up the eyelid. The shading also extends along the outer corner, but rather than ending in a sharp, knife-cut line, it is softly blended out. Even with dark colors, the result feels languid, unlike a look created with just thick eyeliner.

The shading is dark even beneath the eyes, but a closer look at the outer corners reveals a small gap between the upper and lower lines. Because the outer corners aren’t completely filled in with black, the direction of the eyeliner is also clearly visible. Lashes fanned out toward the sides make the eyes look longer, too.

To adapt the look for everyday makeup, try changing the order in which you build up the shadow. First, apply taupe or a muted brown close to the lashes, then sweep the remaining product on your brush over the lids and toward the outer corners.

If you apply a dark color over a large area from the start, it will be difficult to remove, so gradually expand the area. Lightly blend the edges of the color with a clean brush, but don’t rub all at once down to below the outer corners, or the shading may extend too far.

@jennierubyjane

Jennie: Define the shape clearly, all the way beneath the eyes

Jennie emphasizes both the upper and lower eyes. In the photo, there is dark color beneath the eyes as well as along the upper lash line. She adds shading from the inner corners to the outer corners, so the shape remains clearly defined even when her gaze is slightly lowered.

The eyeliner’s length isn’t the only detail to notice in this photo. Looking at how far the line extends makes it easier to understand Jennie’s makeup. In Ningning’s look, seen earlier, the key was the widely diffused shadow; the difference with Jennie’s is that the darker upper and lower borders clearly define the shape of her eyes.

If you’re not used to this kind of look, you don’t need to fill in the entire lower lash line from the start. After carefully filling in between the upper lashes, try adding a thin layer of dark brown shadow only to part of the outer area beneath the eyes.

It’s easier to control the intensity if you build it up little by little with a small brush rather than drawing a long line with a pencil. Emphasizing both the inner corners and the lower lash line can make the makeup look stronger than expected, so add definition one area at a time and check as you go.

@newjeans_official

In some of Haerin’s makeup looks, fine eyeliner extending toward the outer corners stands out. The line lifts slightly at the tip of the outer corner, but because it isn’t thick, the look is defined without seeming too sharp. The shading on the lids is also subtle, letting the eyeliner’s shape stand out.

When recreating the look, pay attention to the line’s thickness rather than lifting the outer corner high. Draw a thin line close to the upper lashes, then extend it little by little from the outer corner, following your natural eye shape. Ease up as you reach the tip and finish with a fine line. It’s better to check whether the line flows naturally from your eye shape when viewed straight on than to focus on whether it looks smooth with your eyes closed.

Even if the outer corner looks awkward after you draw it, don’t immediately go over it with a thicker line. Use a cotton swab to remove a little from the tip and adjust the length and angle first. If you want to keep the line fine, like Haerin’s, removing any unnecessary product can help more than adding more eyeliner.

@imnotningning

Even so, eyeliner is still the key to cat-like makeup. So what’s the best way to apply it?

Even when using reference photos for cat-like makeup, adjust the eyeliner’s angle and length to suit your own eyes. A line that looks smooth with your eyes closed may crease or become partly hidden when you open them. Hold a mirror straight in front of you and check the tip with your eyes open as you normally would. Rather than drawing a long line from the outer corner right away, start short and extend it little by little; that also makes it easier to correct.

If you like a dark, languid eye look, Ningning’s smoky shading is worth taking inspiration from; if you want to define your eye shape clearly, try Jennie’s lower lash line. For a small change to your everyday makeup, you could also extend the outer corners with a fine line like Haerin’s and add a pink-toned lip color.

Rather than trying to copy all three looks exactly, try adding one detail you like from the photos to your everyday makeup.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.