Tired of Washed-Out Makeup? 3 Ways to Wear Red Lipstick

@_imyour_joy

If you’re starting to tire of washed-out makeup, try taking the red lipstick out of your pouch. Adding a touch of red to a face usually made up with a pale nude lip can be a nice change. If a deeper shade feels like too much, apply less or soften the edges of your lip line a little.

Taking inspiration from photos of Jennie, Jung Ho-yeon and Joy, whose red lips each offer subtle details worth trying, we looked at ways to wear red lipstick that work with your everyday makeup.

@jennierubyjane

Jennie: Fill in the entire lip and soften the Cupid’s bow

Wearing a red outfit, Jennie also applied a vivid red shade over her entire lips. Though she wore a full lip, she did not sharply emphasize the Cupid’s bow at the center of her upper lip. Softening the edges around the Cupid’s bow slightly can give even a deep, full lip a softer outline.

If carefully tracing your lip line tends to make your makeup look unnatural, this is one detail worth changing. Apply a thin layer of lipstick and fill in any gaps with a small brush. Then, using a brush with no additional product on it, gently tap just along the edges of the Cupid’s bow.

That doesn’t mean making the color across your lips paler. Leave the red in place and soften only the parts where the line looks angular.

You don’t need to carefully fill in the dip at the center of your upper lip, either. Follow your natural lip shape, then touch up only the edges. Moving the brush broadly toward the skin can make the lipstick look smudged, so it’s better to use short dabbing motions close to the lip line.

@hoooooyeony

Jung Ho-yeon: A full lip that clearly defines the curves of the lips

Wearing a black dress, Jung Ho-yeon clearly defined everything from the Cupid’s bow to the shape of her lower lip. The glossy shine isn’t prominent, so the red color and shape of her lips stand out clearly. The curve at the center of her upper lip is especially distinct, setting her look apart from Jennie’s softer Cupid’s bow.

For a full lip like this, a flat lip brush may be easier to use than applying lipstick directly to the lips. Pick up a small amount on the tip of the brush and first outline the Cupid’s bow and the center of the lower lip. Then connect the lines to the corners of the mouth with short strokes and fill in the inside. This helps prevent the mishap of a line going crooked when you try to draw it in one long stroke.

Rather than applying a thick layer from the start, fill in the lips lightly, then add more only where the color looks sparse. Once you’re done, part your lips slightly and check that color hasn’t collected at the corners. If there are gaps on the inner part that shows when you smile, fill in just those areas with a brush.

@_imyour_joy

Joy: A soft lip line with a subtle sheen

In Joy’s photo, her red lip isn’t matte; it has a subtle sheen. The edges of her lips are softly defined, too. Compared with Jung Ho-yeon’s velvety, sharply defined full lip, the color can blend a little more naturally with the face. It’s a look worth trying on a day when you want to switch from your usual pink or coral to red.

To get a similar look, apply a small amount of red to the inner part of your lips, then use what’s left on the brush to fill in the outer part. Blend the color in a thin layer so it doesn’t stop abruptly between the inner area and the edges. Rather than covering the entire lip line with concealer, it looks more natural to let a little of your natural lip color show through. After applying the color, dab a small amount of clear gloss at the center of your lips for extra shine.

The key is not to apply a lot of a glossy formula from the start. Spread a thin layer over the center, gently press your lips together, then check whether you need more. If product has collected at the corners of your mouth, remove it with a clean cotton swab. You can get a dewy sheen where the light hits without coating your entire lips in a thick layer.

@hoooooyeony

Even a red lip that looked even at first can start to fade from the inner part of the lips when you eat or drink water. If a carefully applied red lip has worn off over time, how can you touch it up?

If you reapply it over your entire lips, only the outline that remains may end up looking darker. Gently press a tissue against your lips to tidy up any clumps, then apply a thin layer only where the color has faded.

If color has smudged beyond your lips, don’t try to reshape it by applying more lipstick; first clean it up with a fresh cotton swab. If the base makeup around your lips has come off too, use a small brush to pick up a little product and touch up only where needed. The corners of your mouth in particular may not be easy to see when your lips are closed, so it’s a good idea to check with your lips slightly parted as well.

If red lipstick feels like too much, you don’t have to fill in all the way to the lip line with a deep color from the start. Apply it lightly and soften the edges, then use a brush to define the outline on days when you want a more vivid look. You can wear the same lipstick lightly on a workday and a little more boldly when you have evening plans.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.