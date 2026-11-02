“Fall makeup doesn’t have to mean burgundy”... ILLIT’s YoonA Goes for a Softer Look

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When people think of fall makeup, burgundy lipstick or deep brown eyeshadow often comes to mind first. It certainly evokes the season, but when you actually try it, it can make your face look heavy or feel far removed from your usual look. That’s why lately, makeup that gently blends brown and rose tones instead of layering on bold color has been catching the eye.

That’s the case with ILLIT’s YoonA. Brown tones, defined eyes and a subdued lip come together to bring out a distinctly autumnal mood in a natural way. Rather than applying a bold color over a wide area, the look uses beige, brown and nude rose separately to keep the overall palette soft.

Her eye makeup is softly defined in shades of beige and brown. A light shade is applied in a thin layer over the lids, with a little more brown added toward the outer corners to create depth only at the edges. Because the dark shadow isn’t spread over a wide area, the look stays light overall while keeping the eyes defined.

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A little more brown shading is added at the outer corners to make them slightly darker. The inner corners and center are left relatively bright so the eyes don’t look weighed down, and the area around them isn’t darkened broadly like a smoky eye. This brings out the muted autumn colors while keeping the look from feeling heavy.

The eyeliner is drawn thinly close to the lashes, with a little extra length added only at the outer corners. Since the line isn’t thickened or extended into a sharp point, it blends naturally with the brown shading. The eyes remain defined without making the overall look too intense.

The lashes play a surprisingly important role. Since little dark shadow is used, the lashes’ curl and length stand out clearly, making the pupils stand out more clearly. They’re separated enough for individual lashes to show, so they don’t look clumped or heavy. Ultimately, YoonA’s eye makeup creates an autumnal look not by relying on bold color, but by using shading, liner and lashes separately.

The brows aren’t overly dark. They’re simply shaped and groomed to bring out their natural texture in a brown tone that complements her hair color. The overall look stays soft because the arch isn’t sharply defined and the tails aren’t drawn to a point. Even with brown tones in the eye makeup, keeping the brows light makes the upper part of the face look more balanced.

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The cheeks play more of a role in setting the mood than adding color. This look suits rose beige with a hint of brown or a subdued peach-brown shade more than a strongly coral blush. Rather than appearing as a distinct round patch of color, it spreads softly over a wider area, as if a natural flush were rising from beneath the skin, creating a seamless transition between the eyes and lips. This is what makes YoonA’s makeup feel a little more autumnal than a simple everyday look.

The lip color also clearly evokes the season. Instead of a vivid red or bright pink, shades close to nude beige, rose brown or dried rose are used to match the overall tone. Rather than sharply defining the lip line, the edges are softly blended, with a dewy finish left only at the center so the lips look comfortable and natural. That’s why the look pairs so well with autumnal styling, such as brown-toned outfits or check patterns.

The skin finish matters, too. If the skin is made completely matte, brown-toned makeup can make the face look dull. YoonA’s makeup leaves a natural-looking finish without making the skin overly shiny. The skin itself is kept clear and even, while a subtle glow is left on areas that catch the light, such as the cheeks and bridge of the nose, for a fresh, open finish. This preserves the calm quality of autumn-toned makeup without making the face look heavy.

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For her fall makeup, ILLIT’s YoonA uses beige, brown and rose beige lightly and separately rather than piling on dark colors. Soft shading defines the eyes, while similar tones on the cheeks and lips tie the look together, creating an overall gentle autumnal mood.

If fall makeup feels like too much, there’s no need to start with burgundy or deep brown. Just using beige, brown and rose beige lightly and separately, like YoonA, is enough to evoke the season. Even without making dark colors a prominent feature, a subdued autumnal mood comes through naturally.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.