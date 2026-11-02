Full bangs vs. see-through bangs vs. Jang Won-young without bangs: Compare before you cut

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Looking at photos of Jang Won-young can make you want to cut your bangs, then grow them out again. Covering her forehead gives her a doll-like look, while sweeping her hair back brings out her defined brows and clean facial contours. Even with the rest of her long hair unchanged, bangs alone can make quite a difference to her overall look.

If you decide to get bangs, you’ll also have to think about how thick you want them to be. Even when cut to around the eyebrows, as Jang Won-young’s are, dense full bangs look quite different from see-through bangs that let the forehead show.

Here’s a comparison of Jang Won-young with full bangs, see-through bangs and no bangs. As well as the length, take note of how much of the forehead shows and the shape of the ends.

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First: Full bangs, neatly trimmed close to the eyebrows

At the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Jang Won-young wore full bangs with her long, straight brown hair. The bangs didn’t part in the middle but covered her forehead densely. They ended neatly around her eyebrows, creating a clear line just above her eyes. This makes her eyes stand out sharply beneath the bangs.

Her bangs are thick, but they aren’t styled with rounded volume. They fall smoothly from the roots and curve inward just slightly at the ends. The long hair on either side falls straight, giving the overall style a neat look. Full bangs like these can easily look heavy if not styled well, but her light brown hair keeps them from feeling too weighty even though they cover her entire forehead.

Pay close attention to the ends when recreating full bangs. Cutting them densely is not the same as adding lots of volume. If you curl the ends into a rounded shape when the bangs are already thick, they may look shorter than they do in the photo or puff up over the forehead.

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Second: See-through bangs, light fringe that lets a little forehead show

This time, her see-through bangs give her fringe a much lighter look. Her forehead and eyebrows show through the fine strands of hair. The ends are also slightly separated, so they don’t form the ruler-straight line of full bangs.

Even though some strands fall close to her eyes, the style doesn’t look heavy because her forehead shows through. Lighter strands are left in the middle, while the hair at the sides is styled to blend into the longer sections. Loose strands by her ears and a braid swept to one side give her a more relaxed look than in the full-bangs photo.

If you’re getting bangs for the first time, you could consider starting with see-through bangs like these. But saying only that you want them “not too thick” may not be enough to explain the look you want. It’s better to show a photo and point out how much of the middle of your forehead you want visible and how long you want the sides to be. Even see-through bangs can cover more of the forehead if they’re cut wide.

When styling them, comb the bangs neatly into place, then use your fingertips to separate the strands a little at a time. To keep them from clumping into a few sections, start with a small amount of product rather than applying too much oil or wax.

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Third: No bangs, with the forehead and eyebrows in full view

At Paris Fashion Week this time, Jang Won-young wore her long hair down without bangs. Wearing a white lace top, she parted her hair to show her forehead and tucked one side behind her ear. With no hair covering her eyes, her brows are clearly visible, and her look appears more open than in the full-bangs photo.

The hair on the other side falls along her face, following her cheek and jawline. Since she hasn’t swept all her hair back, her forehead is visible without drawing attention to both sides of her face. Large curls at the ends of her long hair add volume that sets the style apart from straight hair.

Here’s a useful detail to note: With long hair and no bangs, changing how much you tuck behind your ears can create different looks. Tucking both sides back reveals your facial contours, while leaving one side down can partly cover your cheek. On days when you wear your hair down like Jang Won-young, try tucking just one side behind your ear to keep the front sections from falling into your face.

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Before cutting your bangs, think about what you liked in the photo that caught your eye. Your choice may depend on whether it was the straight edge of full bangs, the forehead showing through see-through bangs, or the brows revealed when the hair is swept back.

At the salon, it’s much easier to explain the look you want if you add, “I’d like this much of my forehead to show,” after saying, “Please do my hair like Jang Won-young’s.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.