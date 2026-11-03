Soft Pink Instead of Defined Lower Lashes: WONHEE's Fresh-Faced Makeup

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Eyelashes have become quite an important focal point in recent idol makeup. It's common to see makeup that makes the eyes look bigger by curling the upper lashes long and defined, and separating and defining the lower lashes as well. Lower lashes and extended eyeliner also often make the eyes more prominent.

Rather than strongly emphasizing her lashes, WONHEE applied a light wash of pale pink and beige around her eyes and kept her eyeliner short and subtle. Instead of enlarging her eyes with lines, she softly diffused the color to create an overall fresh, innocent look.

On her eyelids, she applied a light layer of nude pink and beige tones rather than vivid pink. By keeping the color from spreading too widely or looking too intense, she avoided weighing down the area around her eyes, adding only a faint shadow at the outer corners for a soft finish.

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She drew a thin line close to the lashes, adding a little length only at the outer corners. Because the line doesn't extend into a long, sharp flick, her eyes don't look severe, and the eyeliner blends naturally with the pale pink eyeshadow.

The difference is even clearer in the lashes. She curled the upper lashes but didn't add much length or volume, and she didn't define the lower lashes into distinct strands either. The mascara isn't prominent, so her eyes don't look sharp, and it blends naturally with the pale pink eyeshadow.

Under her eyes, she didn't strongly highlight the under-eye puff with white shimmer. She lightly added a bright shade between pink and beige, connecting it to the eyelids with a similar color, and didn't overemphasize the lower lash line or lower lashes. This keeps the under-eye area from looking heavy and makes the overall look brighter.

She kept the eyeliner short and didn't overemphasize the lashes or lower-eye makeup. Instead, she added a hint of pale pink around the eyes to soften their look.

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She added a slightly warmer pink to her cheeks than around her eyes. Rather than extending the color far out toward the cheekbones, she softly blended it around the apples of her cheeks, bringing a healthy glow to her face. It isn't dramatically different from the pale pink around her eyes, so the blush doesn't stand out on its own.

She didn't choose a bold lip color, either. Instead of vivid red or bright pink, she used a shade between nude pink and rose pink, and didn't strongly define her lip line. She left a dewy finish on her lips, carrying through the fresh look of the overall makeup.

Her complexion was kept clean and understated so it wouldn't outshine the color makeup. Rather than applying a thick base, she let her natural skin texture show through, and didn't strongly emphasize highlighter. This skin finish also helps the pale pink on her eyes and cheeks come through clearly without looking dull.

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What matters in WONHEE's makeup isn't how much bigger it makes her eyes look. She toned down the bold lashes and long eyeliner often seen in recent idol makeup, leaving instead bright colors around the eyes, clear skin and a hint of pale pink.

Less emphasis on the lashes didn't make her eyes look less defined. If anything, keeping the area around her eyes from looking overdone lets her eyes show through more clearly and maintains a soft impression across her face. It's a makeup look that shows you can still look defined and fresh-faced without relying on lots of dramatic touches.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.