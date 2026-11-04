IVE’s Rei pairs a gray coat with braided pigtails for a vintage-inspired fall look

@reinyourheart

As autumn deepens, gray and black naturally become more common in the wardrobe. They are understated, versatile colors, but repeating similar combinations can make an overall look feel heavy. Rei changed things up by pairing familiar fall staples, such as a gray coat and a black skirt, with orange-brown hair styled in two braids.

The gray coat Rei wore features a wide collar and eye-catching oversized buttons. Its below-the-waist length and relaxed silhouette give it a distinctly classic feel. She paired it with a long black skirt, keeping the colors of the outfit itself as understated as possible. The combination of gray and black looks neat and substantial on its own, but the hairstyle makes a big difference to the overall impression.

@reinyourheart

The most striking feature is her brown hair with a hint of orange. Its tone is more subdued than bright orange or reddish brown, so it pairs naturally with fall clothes. The contrast with cool-colored outerwear such as gray leaves a warm touch around her face and makes the overall look seem softer.

Her hair is parted down the middle, divided into two sections and braided long. Rather than braiding it tightly against her head, she left wispy strands around her face and kept the braids loose, giving the style a more relaxed feel than neat, tightly braided pigtails. She also avoided adding ribbons or flashy hair accessories, so the look doesn’t come across as simply cute.

The pairing of a classic gray coat with two braids also stands out. Straight hair or a low ponytail might be the first styles that come to mind with a coat like this, but Rei lightened the mood with a more playful hairstyle. The combination of understated clothes and loose braids naturally brings out a vintage feel.

@reinyourheart

Her makeup is understated overall. She applied a light wash of nude pink and beige shades to her eyelids and drew her eyeliner lightly, close to the lash line. By avoiding an elongated wing or heavily emphasized lashes, she keeps the look’s calm mood intact.

She added a light touch of a subtle shade to her cheeks rather than applying vivid pink broadly. She finished her lips with a muted shade between nude pink and rose, which blends softly with her hair color. Since her orange-brown hair already provides enough of a focal point around her face, keeping the makeup light helps the overall look feel polished.

She added orange-brown hair and soft pink makeup to an understated outfit in gray and black. The warm tones peeking through the dark clothes keep the overall look from feeling too somber and bring out Rei’s characteristically playful vibe.

The orange-brown hair and loosely braided pigtails add a natural vintage feel to the gray coat and long black skirt. Her makeup is also softly done in nude pink and beige shades, keeping the overall look from feeling overdone.

@reinyourheart

If you’ve thought it would be hard to wear pigtails with understated clothes, Rei’s look is worth taking inspiration from. Instead of making the hairstyle elaborate, keep the braids loose and choose understated colors such as gray or black for your clothes—the overall mood will change considerably.

A fall look can feel quite different just by changing your hairstyle, even without buying new clothes. Rei paired a gray coat and black skirt with orange-brown hair, loosely braided into two sections. Mixing a playful hairstyle with understated clothes brings out both a classic feel and a cute impression. Even familiar fall outfits can look entirely fresh depending on the hair color and how it is styled.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.