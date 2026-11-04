How to Wear a Beanie Well: Style Your Hair Like Suzy, Jihyo and Kim Chaewon

@skuukzky

How much of your long, straight hair should you leave down? Where should your waves start? We compared three hairstyles to take inspiration from when wearing a beanie.

You pull your beanie down snugly, but your hair spills in abundance down both sides of your face. Tucking it behind your ears feels awkward, as if it leaves only your face exposed. If adjusting the hat up and down still doesn’t look right, it’s time to style the hair showing beneath your beanie.

In winter, you also have to consider the thickness of your clothes. Long hair that looked fine with a light T-shirt may seem busy over a turtleneck or scarf. But you don’t have to tie your hair up every time. Choose a style to suit your usual hair length and what you wear when you go out.

@skuukzky

Suzy’s beanie hairstyle: First decide how much of your long, straight hair to leave down

A photo of Suzy wearing a black beanie with a beige knit shows that you can wear a beanie comfortably while leaving your long hair down.

She pulled the hat down to cover her forehead and let her hair fall long in front of her shoulders. The cozy feel of the knit and beanie works well together, even without voluminous curls or extra hair accessories.

When wearing straight hair down like this, it’s important to decide how much hair to leave on each side. Bringing all your hair forward can create a wide mass of dark hair from your face down to your chest. Especially on days when you’re wearing bulky clothes, try moving some of it behind your back and leaving only the hair that frames your face in front. You can also tuck some hair around one ear rather than making both sides symmetrical.

Start by brushing out tangles and tidying up the ends. If the ends stick out in different directions, gently turn just those parts inward. Spread a little hair serum thinly over your palms, then apply it to dry ends. Using too much to smooth all your hair can make the strands showing beneath your hat look clumped together.

Long hair is easy to wear in front with a knit that has a relaxed neckline, like Suzy’s. If your clothes cover your neck, put on your hat and check where the collar and hair overlap. Simply moving the ends of your hair slightly behind you can reveal the collar and add a point of interest to your outfit.

@_zyozyo

Jihyo’s wavy hair: Keep the volume below the beanie

Jihyo wore her long, wavy hair down beneath a striped beanie. The hat covered her forehead and crown, while curls remained beside her face and around her shoulders. It’s a good style to take inspiration from if a beanie makes your hair look flat.

You don’t have to curl all the hair that goes under the hat. Try on the beanie first and see where your hair starts to show, then style it from that point down. Adding large curls beside your ears and below your jaw makes the texture visible even with the hat on.

Loosely sweep the hair closest to your face outward, and curl the rest in sections. Once the curls have cooled, loosen them with your fingers so they don’t clump together. If too much hair gathers around your cheeks on both sides, move some behind your shoulders. Use your fingertips to gently pull out the hair pressed down by the edge of the hat.

If you already have a wavy perm, you can touch up just a few unruly strands instead of curling all your hair again. Even in Jihyo’s photo, the strands aren’t perfectly aligned one by one. On days when you’re styling your hair with a beanie, it looks more natural to adjust how much hair you leave beside your face than to make every curl match.

@_chaechae_1

Kim Chaewon’s two braids: Braid them low, starting below the ears

If you find it uncomfortable when your hair blows around in the wind or piles up around your neck, take inspiration from Kim Chaewon’s two braids. She paired her beanie with two low braids. Compared with wearing her hair down, it gathers into slimmer sections that fall in front of her shoulders, and the braids remain visible even with a beanie and sunglasses.

On days when you wear a beanie, decide where to start the braids. If you tie your hair high above your ears, the knots may end up under the hat and make the sides bulge. Part your hair into two sections and put on the beanie, then start braiding from where the hair emerges below its edge. Avoid pulling the hair at the back too far forward so you can turn your head comfortably.

For a slim, defined look, braid tightly. If you prefer a looser style, tie off the ends and gently tug at the outer edges of each braided section. Pulling too much at once can make short hairs come loose, so loosen the braids gradually, checking from the ends. Short strands that escape beside your face don’t have to be forced back in; you can tuck them behind your ears instead.

Two braids also work well on days when you wear a scarf. Put on the scarf first, then bring the braids out over it to reduce tangling underneath. Wear both braids in front or move one behind you, and find a position where they don’t overlap the coat collar.

@_zyozyo

After putting on your beanie, tidy the hair beside your face and around your collar once more. If your hair is gathered on one side, part it and let it fall on both sides; if it has piled up around your neck, move some behind you. Before heading out, check your reflection from the side as well as from the front. Moving just a few strands can make your beanie look much more comfortable.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.