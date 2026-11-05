If your base makeup lifts every winter, try these 7 glow foundations

ESPOIR Be Glow Foundation (ESPOIR official website)

From hydrating serum formulas to subtle semi-glow finishes, we take a look at eight foundations from domestic brands to consider when choosing a base for winter.

You’ve probably experienced this at least once: a foundation that worked well all summer suddenly makes your cheeks and the area around your mouth look especially dry when the weather turns cold. Some days, you apply another layer thinking you need more coverage, only to end up with heavier-looking makeup.

These are usually the moments when you start looking for a winter base. Instead of a matte finish, consider a glow foundation that leaves your skin looking radiant.

HERA Reflection Skin Glow Foundation (HERA official website)

HERA Reflection Skin Glow Foundation

A glow foundation that adheres in a thin layer and adds a translucent radiance to the skin. Its formula combines serum and foundation particles and contains niacinamide and panthenol. Shades are grouped into cool and neutral undertones, making it possible to choose based not only on brightness but also on your skin’s undertone.

ESPOIR Be Glow Foundation (ESPOIR official website)

ESPOIR Be Glow Foundation

A liquid foundation that promises a clear radiance and a lightweight feel on the skin. Its hydrating formula combines skincare and makeup to create a dewy complexion. It comes in 10 shades, from the pink-toned Wedding Peach to neutral and cool shades.

Banila Co. Covericious Serum Foundation (Banila.com)

Banila Co. Covericious Serum Foundation

A foundation distinguished by its clear, subtle “serum glow.” It emphasizes a hydrating feel on the skin and a dewy finish. It is a different product from Power Fit in the same Covericious line, and is worth considering if you’re looking for a serum-type glow base.

Etude Double Lasting Serum Skin Foundation (Etude website)

Etude Double Lasting Serum Skin Foundation

A serum foundation in the Double Lasting line designed to give the skin a radiant finish. It comes in seven shades with varying levels of brightness and undertones, including Rosy Pure, Neutral Beige and Sand. Before use, shake gently and spread it along the texture of the skin.

AMUSE Dew Wear Foundation (AMUSE website)

AMUSE Dew Wear Foundation

A foundation that gives the skin a clear radiance, as if it were infused with moisture. It features a hydrating, bouncy jelly formula. It comes in four shades: Pure, with a pink base, and Natural, Healthy and Honey, with neutral bases. Refills that fit into the original product are also available.

Jung Saem Mool Skin Nuder Foundation (OLIVE YOUNG official online store)

Jung Saem Mool Skin Nuder Foundation

A liquid foundation that enhances the skin’s natural tone and subtle radiance. It delivers the brand’s signature “Nude Glow” finish. It comes with a dedicated puff, and the instructions recommend spreading the product over the face before gently patting it in with the puff to finish.

Giverny Dewy Glassy Foundation (Giverny website)

Giverny Dewy Glassy Foundation

A foundation that emphasizes a crystal-clear radiance and sheer, light coverage. It contains ingredients including hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid and blue agave leaf extract. This liquid formula should be shaken two or three times before use, then applied in a thin layer with your hands or a makeup tool.

If you find a product you like, try it with the sunscreen you usually wear. The actual level of hydration, coverage and wear time may vary depending on your skin’s condition and how you apply it.

The shade you see on the back of your hand may look different on your face, and even the same foundation can look different depending on how much you apply and which tool you use. It’s a good idea to start with a small amount, add more only where needed, and check how the finish looks around your cheeks and nose after some time has passed.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.