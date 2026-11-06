A Slight Extension at the Outer Corners... Rescene’s Woni and Her Soft Cat-Eye Makeup

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Cat-eye makeup often brings to mind sharply upturned eyeliner and deep shading. But the overall impression can change quite a bit depending on how far the line extends past the outer corners and how high the eyeshadow reaches. Rescene’s Woni keeps the outer corners defined while adding a soft pink to her cheeks and lips, creating a gentler cat-eye look.

The first thing that catches the eye is the extended eyeliner. It starts thin and close to the lashes, then reaches a little beyond the outer corner, with a slight upward flick at the end. Because the line isn’t thick and the tip doesn’t turn sharply, the look retains the definition of a cat eye without feeling too fierce.

There is also shading at the outer corners. Rather than covering the entire lid in a dark shade, she applies a light layer of beige and brown tones, adding a little more color to the outer corners. The eyeliner and shading extend in the same direction, making her eyes look naturally elongated. The inner corners are left relatively bright, so the eyes don’t look weighed down overall.

The upper lashes are emphasized for a defined look. They are curled well and lengthened into distinct strands, making her eyes look clear and bright. The lower lashes are not left completely bare, but are lightly defined to connect naturally with the upper lashes. Although the eyeliner extends past the outer corners, the lashes aren’t packed too densely, keeping the overall look from feeling heavy.

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Instead of applying a broad sweep of white shimmer beneath the eyes, she adds a thin layer of a light shade between beige and pink. The under-eye fullness isn’t strongly emphasized, and the lower lash line isn’t drawn heavily, allowing the eyeliner and shading at the outer corners to show more naturally. Leaving the area beneath the eyes lightly defined also softens the sharpness typical of cat-eye makeup.

The brows, too, keep their natural texture rather than being sharply angled and heavily defined. They are groomed naturally instead of being filled in solidly from the front to the tails, so they don’t contrast too strongly with the eye makeup. Since the eyeliner is already defined, keeping the brows from looking too bold helps maintain balance across the face.

The cheeks are much softer than the eye makeup. A light pink blush is focused on the apples of the cheeks, bringing a fresh look to her face. This adds a more lovable quality than the cool, sharp mood often associated with cat-eye makeup. Rather than extending the color far out toward the edges of the cheekbones, she keeps it closer to the center of the face, where it blends naturally with the shape of her eyes.

The lips follow a similar approach. Instead of a vivid red or deep brown, she uses a shade between nude pink and rose. The edges are softened rather than outlining the lips sharply, and a dewy finish creates contrast with the eye makeup. Her eyes are defined, but the lip color is subtle, so the overall makeup doesn’t feel heavy.

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The complexion is kept neat and polished. It is neither made completely matte nor given an intense glass-skin glow. A subtle sheen remains on the bridge of the nose and cheekbones, while color is applied lightly only to the eyes, cheeks, and lips, keeping the overall look understated. Her skin tone is presented fairly evenly, making the eyeliner at the outer corners and the pink blush stand out more clearly.

Woni’s makeup defines the eyeliner and shading at the outer corners, while using soft pink and rose tones on her cheeks and lips. Her eyes look long and defined, but the colors are not heavy, leaving an overall soft impression.

Cat-eye makeup doesn’t necessarily require dark smoky eyes or thick eyeliner. As Woni shows, extending the line slightly past the outer corners and keeping the colors on the cheeks and lips light can bring out both defined eyes and a soft mood.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.