Same Paris, Different Lips: How to Create BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Glossy and Blurred Lip Looks

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At Paris Fashion Week in March, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo attended a Dior show in a black dress and smoky makeup. Her eyes were defined in dark tones, while her lips were a light coral pink. She added shine to the center of her lower lip, making her lips stand out clearly despite their pale color.

Six months later, in the same Paris, Jisoo wore a white blouse and pale pink skirt and chose a slightly deeper rose-brown shade. This time, the muted color was applied evenly across her lips.

Her skin glowed in both March and September. The lips are what draw the eye: in March, the center, coated with oil, was the shiniest area; in September, the color extended close to the lip line, while the cupid’s bow on her upper lip was softly blurred.

You can recreate these looks with the lip products you already use. The key is where you apply lip oil and how much of the lip you leave colored.

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At Dior’s Fall/Winter 2026–2027 women’s ready-to-wear show, held at the Tuileries Garden in Paris in March, Jisoo wore smoky eye makeup combining black and silver. The shading around her eyes was deep, while a light coral-pink tone remained on her lips. The lip color itself was subtle, but the shine at the center of her lips stood out even beside her dark eye makeup.

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That day, Jisoo wore NEW Dior Addict Lip Glow 056 Pamplemousse and layered Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil 001 Pink over it. The combination used lip balm for the coral-pink base and oil for added shine. If you have a coral or light pink lip balm in your makeup bag, applying just a little clear oil over it can create a similar finish.

If applying lip oil has always left your entire mouth looking greasy, try dabbing a small amount only at the center of your lower lip. Press your lips together lightly once, and a little will transfer to your upper lip too. Look in the mirror and add more only where needed.

If you only have a coral tint, apply one layer, gently blot it with a tissue to tone down the color, and then apply oil. Layering a highly pigmented lip product as is can make the color stand out more than Jisoo’s does in the photo. For the sheer look you get by layering balm and oil, let a little of your natural lip color show through.

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What about Paris Fashion Week in September? At the Dior 2027 Spring/Summer women’s ready-to-wear show on September 29, Jisoo wore a rose-brown lip color.

Brown shadow and a subtle pink shimmer are visible on her eyelids. Her eye area and skin glow, while her lips have a soft matte finish. A light pink remains on her cheeks, with a little more brown coming through on her lips. The variation in intensity within the pink palette keeps the deeper lip color from looking too disconnected from her cheeks.

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The product Jisoo used was Rouge Dior On Stage Ink Blur 558 Rosewood Star. The color was applied evenly to the edges of her lower lip, while only the outline at the center of her upper lip’s cupid’s bow was slightly blurred. This softens the look of a defined lip line while keeping the color of a full lip.

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If your lip line tends to look especially prominent when you wear a rose-brown shade, apply a thin layer all over your lips, then tap with your fingertips, starting at the cupid’s bow on your upper lip. If product remains on your fingertips, dab them once on a tissue to remove some of it, then work on the edges.

Rubbing the color all at once toward the corners of your mouth can make it spread, so look in the mirror and soften only the areas where the line looks pronounced, little by little. Depending on the product, rose-brown shades can look pinker or leave a stronger brown tone. If you like the color on the back of your hand, it’s best to try a thin layer on your lips before choosing.

If you have little time to touch up your makeup before plans after work, you can start with your lips. On days when your eyeliner is darker than usual, try adding a little oil over the lip balm in your makeup bag.

On days when you wear a light layer of brown shadow, fill in your lips with rose brown close to the lip line, then soften only the cupid’s bow on your upper lip. Even when your daytime lip color starts to feel familiar, adding shine to the center or tidying up the lip line can change your look.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.