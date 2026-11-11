The Same Hippie Perm Can Look So Different... Hairstyles of Winter, Chae Soo-bin and Jennie

@imwinter

We take a look at how hippie perms vary in photos of Winter, Chae Soo-bin and Jennie, depending on hair color, bangs and curl size.

When you save photos of hippie perms, you may find your tastes divided. Hair with a fluffy cluster of small curls can look pretty, but then your eye is drawn to long, flowing waves. They may all be grouped under the same name, but the overall impression changes considerably depending on hair color and length, and whether there are bangs.

That’s why it can be hard to explain the look you want at a salon by simply saying, “I’d like a hippie perm.” After all, a hippie perm doesn’t have to mean small, tightly packed curls.

@imwinter

Winter’s hippie perm: soft waves on long blonde hair

Winter has long blonde hair with her forehead exposed and repeating waves throughout. Rather than puffing up in a rounded shape from the crown, the hair stays relatively smooth around the part, with the waves starting beside her face. The curls don’t coil at even intervals all the way to the ends, so one side looks like fine ripples and the other like slightly larger S-shapes.

The light hair color also makes the overlapping curls stand out. The contrast between sections where the hair gathers and where it fans out gives the long hair movement.

Another distinctive feature is that she has no separate bangs, leaving her forehead and eyebrows visible. Unlike styles that fill in the area around the face with small curls, the shape of the long waves catches the eye first.

If you’re using Winter’s photo as a reference, look at the part and the volume beside the face, rather than focusing on hair color. This can help you decide whether you want lots of curls or soft waves while keeping your length. It’s also a good idea to check the silhouette with the hair gathered in front and swept back.

@soobinms

Chae Soo-bin’s hippie perm: bangs and rounded curls

Chae Soo-bin styled her brown-toned hair with clearly defined curls. In this photo, rounded curls gather on either side of her face. Compared with Winter’s long, flowing waves, the volume of the curls is concentrated closer to the face, creating a more playful impression.

Bangs can also change the mood of a hippie perm. Instead of covering her forehead completely, Chae Soo-bin has a few fine strands falling in separate sections, with a slight wave at the ends.

The voluminous curls at the sides blend with the sparse bangs over her forehead, so her face doesn’t look heavily covered. The curls retain their bounce, while the overall style isn’t made too straight or uniform, giving it a natural look.

If you like a style like Chae Soo-bin’s, it’s a good idea to bring photos that clearly show the bangs as well as the hair at the sides. The result can look different depending on how much fringe is left and how high up the curls beside the face begin. It’s especially helpful to discuss in advance how short the hair around your face may look once it’s curled, so you can explain the length you want.

@jennierubyjane

Jennie’s hippie waves: loose, large curls on long black hair

Jennie’s style features broad waves rather than small ringlet-like curls. Her long black hair falls over her shoulders and down her back, with wide bends beside her face. It’s also noticeable that she has no separate bangs and lets a section of hair fall close to one side of her face.

While Winter’s hippie perm, seen earlier, shows each individual wave, Jennie’s dark hair draws attention to the outline created by its curves. It makes one broad turn beside her cheek, then bends again as it falls below her shoulders. The look comes closer to large waves and can serve as a reference if tightly packed hippie-perm curls feel like too much.

When considering Jennie’s style, look at hair length as well as curl size. Even waves of the same size look different on short and long hair. If you bring in Jennie’s photo, it’s more precise to explain separately that you want “waves this broad” and how much volume you want beside your face.

@jennierubyjane

When choosing a photo of a hippie perm, look at the curls and bangs together.

It’s best to choose photos to take to the salon that include both a close-up of the face and a shot showing the whole hairstyle. You may like the amount of fringe but find the volume at the sides too much, or like the size of the long waves but find they don’t suit your hair length. Point out separately what you like and what you’d like adjusted.

For soft blonde waves, Winter is a good reference; for a lovely look with bangs, Chae Soo-bin; and for large curls on long hair, Jennie. Even though they’re all called hippie perms, there’s a wide range of styles to choose from. Deciding on the curl size and bangs first can bring you a little closer to the look you want.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.