NMIXX's Sullyoon Keeps Her Makeup Understated Despite Her Striking Features

@nmixx_official

A face with large eyes and well-defined features can look dramatically different with just a little heavier makeup. Clearly defining the eyeliner and lashes, then adding bold color to the cheeks and lips, quickly creates a glamorous look. Sullyoon takes the opposite approach, keeping her eyes defined while using lighter colors for a much more understated effect.

The first thing that catches the eye is the lashes. The upper lashes have plenty of curl, and their long, extended shape is clearly visible. Rather than grouping them into overly thick clumps, she gives each lash length individually, keeping the eyes from looking heavy. The lower lashes are also lightly defined rather than left completely bare, creating a natural flow between the upper and lower lash lines.

The eyeliner is drawn thinly, close to the lashes, with just a little extra length added at the outer corners. Because the line isn't made thick or sharply flicked at the end, the eyes don't look overly sharp. Since the lashes are already well-defined, not emphasizing the eyeliner too much makes the overall look even softer.

She applied thin layers of nude pink, beige and light brown shades to her eyelids. Rather than spreading broadly and heavily, the color stays light around the eyes, with a little more brown shading added only at the outer corners. Since the entire eye isn't darkened as it would be with a smoky look, the irises and lashes stand out more clearly.

@nmixx_official

She didn't brighten the under-eye area too much, either. Rather than strongly highlighting the under-eye fullness with white shimmer, she added a thin layer of a light shade between beige and pink, and kept the lower lash line from looking dark. With little color applied under the eyes, the overall look feels less heavy.

A soft pink shade was added to the cheeks. Rather than applying it broadly across the cheekbones, she blended it naturally, focusing on the apples of the cheeks and the inner cheekbone area. The blush adds a touch of freshness to the face without drawing attention first, and pairs well with her defined eyes.

She finished the lips with a shade between nude pink and rose. Instead of vivid red or bright pink, she used a color not far from her natural lip color, and softened the edges rather than sharply defining the lip line. The finish stays hydrated, so although the color is subtle, the lips don't look flat.

The skin looks smooth and polished. Rather than setting it to a completely matte finish, she left a subtle glow on the bridge of her nose and cheekbones, while evening out her skin tone overall. Without drawing special attention to a strong highlighter, the colors on her eyes and lips also stand out naturally.

@nmixx_official

Sullyoon's makeup is different from a look that makes the eyes, cheeks and lips all stand out. Her eyes are defined with lashes and thin eyeliner, while color is added lightly and only as needed. Since her features are already well-defined, her face makes a strong impression without layering on vivid colors.

For everyday makeup, what matters may be deciding what to keep understated rather than how much color to use. By keeping the eyes defined like Sullyoon and using a lighter touch on the cheeks and lips, even striking features can be played up without making the look feel overwhelming.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.