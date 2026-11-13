Charcoal Coat, Burgundy Knit... Jung Chae-yeon's 'Grown Woman' Fall Look

@j_chaeyeoni

The mood of an autumn outfit can change quite a bit depending on how the colors are combined. Jung Chae-yeon added a charcoal coat to a burgundy knit and ivory skirt, creating a more composed and mature look.

The first thing that catches the eye is the burgundy. It is less vivid than bright red, with a slightly brownish undertone, so it adds a natural accent to the face without being too bold. Against her fair skin and long black hair, the rich depth of the burgundy stands out even more.

For the top, she chose a knit that is not too tight. Its design reveals a little of the neckline, keeping it from feeling restrictive, while the ivory showing underneath softens the deep burgundy. Even on its own, the knit creates a neat yet relaxed mood.

She completed the look with an ivory skirt. Rather than dressing both the top and bottom in dark colors, adding a lighter shade below makes the overall styling feel much lighter. The skirt's subtle pattern also pairs naturally with the solid-colored knit.

@j_chaeyeoni

Adding a charcoal coat makes the look a little more composed. Softer than black and deeper than gray, the charcoal blends easily with the burgundy, while its roomy silhouette creates a polished impression.

She paired the burgundy knit with an ivory skirt and added a charcoal coat over it. The light ivory between the darker colors keeps the overall look from appearing too dark, and the burgundy does not stand out too much either. The three colors flow together naturally, bringing out a composed autumn mood.

The choice of colors is also what makes Jung Chae-yeon's look feel mature. She used deep shades such as burgundy and charcoal instead of bright pink or casual denim, and the ivory in between kept the outfit from feeling too heavy. The colors alone changed the mood enough, without any elaborate embellishments.

She wore her long black hair down naturally or tied it back loosely. Without tight curls or a lot of volume, her hair goes well with the outfit's composed mood. The strands falling naturally beside her face also soften her overall look.

@j_chaeyeoni

The accessories are understated as well. Rather than adding multiple adornments, she let the colors and silhouette of the clothes remain the focus. Since colors like burgundy and charcoal already have a strong presence, keeping the other elements simple also makes the overall style look clean.

This combination also shows that burgundy does not have to be used as a bold accent color. Pairing it directly with black can create strong color contrast, but placing it between ivory and charcoal makes it feel much softer and more composed.

The burgundy knit and ivory skirt alone create a distinctly soft and feminine mood. Adding a charcoal coat makes the colors feel more composed and gives the overall look a neater finish.

@j_chaeyeoni

Jung Chae-yeon's styling this time focuses more on combining familiar autumn colors than on flashy pieces. She used basic items like a burgundy knit, an ivory skirt, and a charcoal coat, but varied the brightness of the colors and the silhouettes to create a combination that feels composed without being stifling.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.