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A subtle shadow midway along the bridge and a small highlight on the tip: we take a look at the differences in nose makeup in photos of Jang Wonyoung.

At a BVLGARI event on Oct. 29, Jang Wonyoung wore horizontal contouring across her nose bridge. Amid the sparkling jewelry and black dress, even the slight difference in light and shadow midway along her nose caught the eye. It gives a somewhat different impression from the familiar nose contouring that darkens the sides of the bridge along their length.

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So how does horizontal contouring across the nose bridge differ from shading along its sides?

When contouring the nose, people usually shade the sides of the bridge and brighten its center. If the shading continues all the way from below the eyebrows to the tip, it can sometimes make the midface look longer than intended.

Horizontal contouring adds a short shadow midway along the bridge. By creating a dark section between the elongated bright areas, it can soften the impression of a long, straight nose and make the midface appear shorter.

That does not mean the shadow should be clearly visible. It is best to start with a subtle contrast that is hard to make out from a little distance and noticeable only up close.

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If you are taking inspiration from Jang Wonyoung’s makeup, look beyond the dark shading to the shimmer on the tip of her nose and the bright areas at the inner corners of her eyes and on her upper cheeks. In other words, you need to consider both the light and dark areas around the nose to understand the overall effect.

One striking detail is how narrowly the shimmer is concentrated on the tip of her nose. Compared with brightening the entire nose broadly, this makes the contrast between light and dark areas more noticeable. The shadow that seems to sit midway along the bridge also reads more clearly against this contrast. Lighting and the natural contours of the nose can also affect which areas appear to be ‘horizontal contouring’ in a photo.

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If you want to try the look, start by using less product before adding more shading.

To adapt the look in the photo for everyday makeup, choose a shade from your usual contour products that looks like a natural shadow on your skin. If a color looks noticeably orange or dark gray even on the back of your hand, it may stand out first on the center of your face, too.

Pick up a small amount with a small brush, tap it off once on the back of your hand, then sweep it very briefly across the bridge of your nose. It is easier to apply and check one area at a time than to make both the vertical shading on the sides and the horizontal shadow strong from the start. Lightly soften the edges with whatever product remains on the brush.

When you hold a mirror right up to your nose, the shading can look insufficient, tempting you to keep adding more. After applying it once, hold the mirror about an arm’s length away and check your whole face. If a brown stripe on your nose is the first thing you notice, gently press it with the puff used to apply your base to tone it down. Sometimes you need to take away what you have already applied rather than add more product.

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When applying highlighter, leave the horizontal shadow bare. If you broadly cover the same area with highlighter after darkening the bridge, the contrast you carefully created may become less distinct. First check how the shading looks on its own, then add a small amount to the tip or a small section of the bridge if you want to brighten it further.

Once you have applied the highlighter, check your face from the front and side in turn. Shading that looked subtle from the front may look like a smudge when you turn your head, and shimmer that looked natural indoors may stand out by a window. Rather than copying a single moment in a photo, the idea is to find the level you like under the lighting you usually live in.

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What is worth taking from Jang Wonyoung’s nose makeup is the subtle contrast, not a dark line along the bridge. If your usual nose contour looks long and strong, try reducing the amount on the sides and narrowing the area you brighten first. You can add just a little horizontal shading after that. There is plenty of room to change the look with one or two brush strokes, without having to redraw the whole nose.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.