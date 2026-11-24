@katarinabluu

From thin metal frames to rimless glasses and black horn-rimmed frames, we looked at makeup ideas to try on days you wear glasses, inspired by photos of Karina, Lisa and An Yujin.

Everything looked fine until the makeup was done. But as soon as you put on your glasses, your brows and eyeliner both look more awkward than usual. That’s when makeup on days you wear glasses can start to feel difficult.

When that happens, take another look at your face with your glasses on before removing your makeup. The same makeup can look different depending on whether the frames sit close to your brows and how much of your cheeks they cover.

@katarinabluu

Karina’s metal-frame glasses: natural brows and hydrated lips

The first things that stand out in Karina’s photo are her thin silver frames and soft-looking eyes. There’s a light wash of shadow on her lids, and her lashes are visible, but thick, long eyeliner doesn’t encircle her eyes. Her brows, too, look softly defined, with their natural texture showing through rather than being filled in heavily from front to tail.

A subtle peach tone on the cheeks and muted pink-beige lips with a glossy finish add a healthy flush to her complexion.

One detail to take from Karina’s photo is the intensity of her brows. If you fill them in heavily above thin metal frames, the two parallel lines can both stand out. To try the look, brush your brows into place and fill in sparse areas a little at a time. Going over the fronts once more with a brush helps soften any spots that look too dark.

When your eye makeup feels a little bare, try applying a tinted lip balm or gloss and putting your glasses back on. Even with a muted lip color like Karina’s, a dewy sheen can make your face look much livelier. It’s an option you can try without adding more color around your eyes.

@lalalalisa_m

Lisa’s rimless glasses: define the outer corners and lashes

Lisa paired rimless glasses that leave the eye area fully visible with defined eye makeup. Her eyeliner at the outer corners and lashes show through pink-tinted lenses, and there’s shading beneath her eyes, too. She added a dewy sheen to her lips. The photo shows that you can still enjoy a full eye-makeup look on days you wear glasses.

The outer corners of the eyes are especially worth noting. Since thick frames don’t surround the eyes, the direction of the eyeliner stands out relatively clearly.

If you want to create a similar look, extend the outer corners little by little, trying on your glasses as you go. A length that looks right up close to the mirror may look different when it overlaps with the frames. It’s easier to adjust when you check both the front and side views with your glasses on.

Build up your blush while checking how much shows below the lenses. It’s easier to see how visible the color is than if you apply it broadly over your cheeks with your glasses off and put them on only at the end. If you wear tinted lenses like Lisa, remember that the lenses themselves can affect how the colors around your eyes and on your cheeks look.

@_yujin_an

An Yujin’s black horn-rimmed glasses: add a subtle sheen to your lips

An Yujin’s brows are groomed to show their natural texture, and the shading on her lids in a photo with her eyes closed is subtle. Her lips, on the other hand, have a distinct pink tone and sheen. Peeking out beneath the angular black frames, her dewy lips soften the glasses’ strong look.

If you usually wear black horn-rimmed glasses, try this combination. Rather than adding more and more shading to your lids and under your eyes because your eyes look smaller with glasses on, start by bringing some color to your lips. A light layer of pink or rose lipstick, topped with a little gloss at the center of the lips, is an easy look to wear every day.

Instead of filling your brows in with squared-off fronts, focus on the sparse areas. The black frames already create a strong line, so the difference between heavily filled-in brows and brows with just their natural texture groomed is striking. You can find a makeup look that suits your glasses with just your usual brow product and lip color.

@_yujin_an

One thing not to overlook in your makeup on days you wear glasses is the marks left by the nose pads. Even if your makeup looks great, it’s frustrating when the foundation beside your nose comes off every time you take your glasses off.

Apply a thin layer of foundation where your glasses touch your face instead of building it up, then finish with a small amount of powder. Focusing on the points where the nose pads rest can help you keep the glow on your cheeks. When touching up, lightly remove excess oil and any caked-up foundation first, rather than immediately patting on more cushion foundation, and then fix only the areas that need it.

The direction of your lashes matters as much as their length. Before applying mascara, use an eyelash curler to lift them, then put on your glasses once the mascara is dry and blink a few times. If your lashes touch the lenses, try using less mascara or a volumizing formula instead of adding more coats or reaching for a lengthening product. It also helps to wipe any oil and makeup residue off the nose pads.

On days you wear glasses, try putting them on now and then while you do your makeup. It’ll be easier to decide whether to groom your brows softly like Karina, define your outer corners like Lisa or add sheen to your lips like An Yujin. Take a short break from looking at just one eye up close in the mirror, and start by seeing your whole face with your glasses on.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.