Red is a color that catches the eye at a glance. At the red carpet for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, Shin Min-a and Jung Ho-yeon both chose red dresses and red lips. But their finished looks were quite different. Shin Min-a wore her long, wavy hair down, while Jung Ho-yeon wore hers neatly swept up and tied back.

Shin Min-a's overall look has soft lines. Her shoulder-baring red dress has few embellishments, and its sleek fabric falls in a long line. Although she chose a vivid shade of red, the simple design keeps it from looking overly glamorous.

She swept her long hair over one shoulder. The natural waves frame her face and shoulders, blending softly with the dress's vivid red. Because she didn't put all her hair up, even the strapless dress feels a little more relaxed.

Her red lips stand out most. She wore a lip color in a similar shade to the dress, but kept her eye makeup understated and her complexion polished. She added drop earrings, too, but they don't make the look feel overly embellished.

Jung Ho-yeon made the same red look much more vivid. Her dress features pleats and asymmetrical details, and its silhouette as it falls along her body is also different from Shin Min-a's dress. It's a look where the shape of the dress catches the eye before its color.

She also matched her shoes to the same shade of red. Carrying the color beyond the dress all the way to her toes made the overall look even more striking.

Her hair is styled in a neat bun. With almost no strands left around her face, her neck and shoulders are fully exposed. Compared with Shin Min-a's long waves, the look feels much more streamlined and fresh.

Jung Ho-yeon also wore a vivid red on her lips. With all her hair up, her facial contours and lip color stand out at a glance, naturally complementing the dress's bold color. That's why, despite the striking color, the makeup itself doesn't look complicated.

The biggest difference between the two ultimately comes down to their hair. Shin Min-a left her long waves down to add a soft mood, while Jung Ho-yeon put all her hair up to emphasize her neck and shoulders. Even with the same strapless dress, their looks changed dramatically with just a different hairstyle.

The dresses also have different moods, apart from sharing the same red color. Shin Min-a chose a sleek, simple design, while Jung Ho-yeon wore a dress with pronounced pleats and asymmetry. One puts the focus on fabric and color, while the other draws attention to its shape as well.

Their red lips also play different roles. On Shin Min-a, the color seems to tie her whole look together softly alongside her long waves; on Jung Ho-yeon, it serves as a focal point that makes her face stand out alongside her neat bun.

Choosing the same color doesn't mean having the same style. Shin Min-a made an elegant impression with long waves and a sleek dress, while Jung Ho-yeon put a chicer spin on her look with an updo and a structured dress.

Although they chose a striking red, neither woman was overwhelmed by her dress. Shin Min-a conveyed elegance with long waves and a sleek silhouette, while Jung Ho-yeon showed her own mood with a neat updo and the dress's vivid lines. Even though they wore the same color, what ultimately stayed with us was each woman's individual style.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.