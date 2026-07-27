Young K: "I Put Everything Into My First Solo Album in 2 Years and 10 Months... I Even Lost 10 kg"

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Young K of DAY6 said he put everything into his solo comeback after 2 years and 10 months.

Young K recently met with Sportschosun at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul. He said, "I put everything into this album because I didn't know when I would be able to release another solo album." He added, "I wanted this album to show the most Kang Young-hyun version of myself, and I also lost 10 kg."

Young K is returning with his second solo album, "Youngest," after 2 years and 10 months. The album includes 15 tracks in total and was completed over about four to five months after he finished his DAY6 activities.

Young K said he was thrilled and excited to make his solo comeback. "I'm looking forward to the future that lies ahead," he said. "I prepared as hard as I could and put everything into it. I hope people will look at it kindly."

His remark that he had "put everything into it" reflected his determination not to leave any regrets behind, given that this was his first solo album in a long time. "Releasing it after 2 years and 10 months also means I don't know when the next one will come," he said. "I looked to the side, but I kept running forward. I packed the album with 15 songs."

He worked on the album while balancing DAY6 activities and touring. "It took about four to five months after DAY6's comeback promotions ended, and I wrote all 15 songs during that time," he explained. "I worked even during my schedule by cutting back on sleep, and I kept writing songs while traveling or waiting."

Even the time he spent on airplanes for the tour became a workspace. "The tour and the album work overlapped, but the time on the plane was actually when I could work," he said. "Because there is noise in the cabin, even if I sang softly, the person next to me didn't seem too bothered."

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

The album title is "Youngest." Young K said he decided on the title before starting the songs, and that the 15 tracks capture his journey of finding his real name, Kang Young-hyun.

"After living as Young K for 15 years, I actually wasn't sure who Kang Young-hyun was," he said. "This time, I wanted to make the most Kang Young-hyun-like album possible, and I wanted to capture the process of finding Kang Young-hyun."

He said he began reflecting on himself after going through his 10th debut anniversary. "While preparing for such a big event as our 10th anniversary, I did my best as DAY6 and felt completely satisfied," he said. "After that period ended, I tried to look back on Kang Young-hyun's life, and I realized I had been turning away from him all this time. I thought it was time to recognize myself as a person."

Since this is his first solo comeback in a while, he also changed his appearance. "I lost about 10 kg. I've gained a little back now, but I was at my lightest when we shot the music video," he said. "For about three months, I ate only one meal a day and lost weight through diet alone rather than exercise."

He added, "Even when I couldn't sleep or eat properly, I think I'm less sensitive than I expected." He said he plans to start exercising after his solo activities end.

Finally, Young K said, "I think I will be satisfied just knowing that I made and presented this album with all my effort." He added, "If this album receives a lot of love, I think the timing for my next solo album could come a little sooner. Please give it lots of love."

Young K's second solo album, "Youngest," will be released at 6 p.m. on the 27th through various music streaming sites.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.