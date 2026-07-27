Young K: "After My Head Was Shaved on 'Amazing Saturday'... I Want to Raise Younger Artists Like Park Jin-young, But"

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

[Sportschosun, Jeong Bit] DAY6's Young K said he took part not only in the music for his solo album, but also in its planning and marketing.

Young K recently met with Sportschosun at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul, and said, "After my hair was shaved off once on a variety show, I lost my fear." He added with a laugh, "Someday I want to raise younger artists like Park Jin-young PD, but right now I can barely take care of myself."

On this solo album, 'Young K's second full-length album, Youngest,' he went beyond songwriting and actively shared his ideas on content and promotion. His growing interest in the production process came from working across a range of fields, including variety shows and radio.

"Since my discharge from the military, I feel like my range of activities has expanded. I've been given more chances to stand in different places," he said. "Among them, creating something from the perspective of a producer or creator was the most interesting and enjoyable. I wanted to reflect that experience in this album as well."

By taking part in the planning himself, he also came to understand how complicated production work can be. "I realized that you need far more group chat rooms than I expected," he said. "I learned that there is a reason experts exist in each field."

He continued, "Through that process, I also felt that I had grown." He added, "I learned how to communicate more quickly and smoothly with the people at my company."

Through this project, Young K also discovered a new side of himself. "Rather than saying I grew through this work, I realized that I have the ability to carry something like this out," he said. "All 15 songs have different moods, and I confirmed that I can express myself in a wide range of musical ways."

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

He also kept up with Reels to stay on top of trends. "I watched Reels hard and tried to get myself into that space," he said. "I did so many of those challenges. My rule was to take on every challenge that came my way," he said with a laugh.

He also prepared challenges himself. "Now even challenges have become a kind of planning exercise," he said. "I'm also planning to post Reels content, and I'll be doing formal-format challenges with other singers too."

He added, "There are also Jung Seung-hwan and Paul Kim, who recently did well in content where they sang while wearing masks." He expressed confidence in the challenge lineup, saying, "The roster will be incredible."

Support from the cast members of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday,' where he appears regularly, also gave him strength. "I played my song for the members, and they loved it so much. They supported and cheered on my solo album," he said. "I even sang it on set during filming."

He then laughed and said, "Whenever something happens during filming, the members shout 'Shut the Door.'"

"In the past, it was important to sing even one line in a cool way. Now I want to make people laugh, even with just one line," he said. "After my head was shaved once, I lost my fear," he added, referring to the bald cap he wore on 'Amazing Saturday.'

He went on, "I felt this when I was a radio DJ too, but variety shows also helped me learn and feel things beyond my own abilities, and that made the world feel bigger." He said, "It made me think, 'So I had this side to me too.'"

He added, "In the past, embarrassment came first. Now I think about how I can be funnier," and said, "It feels like the world I knew has expanded."

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

Because he worked so closely on the album from the planning stage, he also has a dream of nurturing younger artists as a producer. "It's not that I never thought about wanting to become like Park Jin-young PD," he said. "While serving as a judge and producer on survival programs, I thought that someday I would like to help raise younger artists."

He added with a laugh, "But right now, I think I have enough on my plate. First, I need to raise Young K properly. I'm currently playing the game of 'raising Young K.'"

Young K's second full-length solo album, 'Youngest,' will be released at 6 p.m. on the 27th through major music streaming platforms.

Jeong Bit of Sportschosun rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.