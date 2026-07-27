Young K: "Wonpil Said It Was a Masterpiece... Which DAY6 Song Brings in the Most Royalties?"

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Young K of DAY6 said he does not feel a heavy burden about following up the band's string of hits.

Young K recently met with Sportschosun at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul, and said, "Wonpil said this was a masterpiece of a solo album." He added, "The song that brings in the most royalties is 'HAPPY.'"

Young K is returning with his second solo album, "Younggist," 2 years and 10 months after his last release. The album, which includes 15 tracks, was completed over about four to five months after he finished DAY6 activities.

Still, he said he feels a healthy sense of pressure when he stands on stage as a solo artist rather than as a member of DAY6. Young K explained, "In group activities, we can divide the parts and the attention is spread out, but in solo work, I have to carry it all myself." He added, "That healthy pressure to do better pushes me to work harder."

At the same time, solo performances come with a freedom of their own. Young K laughed and said, "The good thing is that both hands are free." He added, "I used to stay behind a standing mic, but now I can run around the stage."

There are also differences in how he writes songs for DAY6 and for his solo work. Young K said, "For solo songs, I intentionally leave some blanks." He explained, "I want listeners to be able to take them as their own stories."

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

Among the members, Wonpil listened to the entire new album. Young K shared his reaction, saying, "Wonpil listened to all the tracks and shouted, 'Masterpiece.'"

For this promotion, he said his goal is not chart performance but quality and a process he can look back on without regret.

DAY6 rose to mainstream popularity as songs such as "Time of Our Life," "You Were Beautiful," and "HAPPY" gained attention on streaming charts long after their release. Young K said, however, that those achievements did not become a burden for the next album.

He said, "We are a team that achieved success only years after releasing our songs." He continued, "If we had seen numerical results from the start, we might have felt pressure to deliver the next one. But it took such a long time to reach that point."

He added, "The fact that something like that could happen to me is something I am grateful for." He said, "I have reached a high point in life once. If I had never experienced that, I might have felt disappointed, but I have already lived through it, so I am satisfied."

He also said he now wants to place more meaning on the fact that he can keep making music, rather than on results alone. Young K said, "From now on, I think I will be grateful just for being able to keep making music." He emphasized, "The very act of being able to sing is something I am thankful for."

He added, "I am truly grateful and fortunate that I can do this as a profession." He said he hopes to keep making music in the future.

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

Naturally, there is also curiosity about which song brings in the most royalties. But Young K said, "My father helps manage the copyright matters, so I do not actually know which song brings in the most." He added, "I went into the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) site and clicked the popularity ranking, and the first song that came up was 'HAPPY.'"

He continued, "'HAPPY' is not even a title track, but it came up as the most popular song right now." He said, "You really never know what will happen to a song."

He added, "I hope there is a song on this album that can take that spot too." Still, he said it is hard to name just one track because the results have never come from the places he expected. "They are all like my children," he said.

Young K's second solo album, "Younggist," will be released at 6 p.m. on the 27th through various music streaming platforms.

Jung Bit, Sportschosun rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.